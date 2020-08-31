Oil and gas input
Under pressure from the oil and gas industry, the new Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (COGCC) has pulled the plug on a briefing by our Colorado State Toxicologist on the results of the state sponsored public health study. What does this say about open hearings to collect information relevant to appropriate health setbacks for oil and gas development? Let’s insist that all safety measures, in light of the COGCC’s mission change to regulate development, be brought before the table for discussion. We cannot allow a suppression of possibly pertinent information by any vested interest. It is time to let your representatives know how you feel about open and inclusive regulatory hearings.
Wayne Quade
Montrose
