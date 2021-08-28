Our community is fortunate we have several food assistance programs for individual with a number of organizations who provide food and resource assistance to our community members in need.
Montrose County School District is offering free breakfast and lunch through the 2021-2022 school year for all students under the age of 18. Families do need to register. Apply on the website: (mcsd.org/FreeandReducedMealApplications.aspx)
• Weekend Meals for Kids-Common Ground: (970) 209-1155, (kidsaid@commongroundmontrose.com)
Kids Aid Montrose works directly with the schools to provide food for hungry children on weekends.
• Senior CommUnity Meals home delivered meals – Call 970-874-7661 to register. (voaseniorliving.org/communities/senior-community-meals/)
Home delivered meals are available people adults over 60 and who are homebound. Fee is by donation only, funded by partially by Region 10.
• Region 10 — Area Agency on Aging and ADRC, 970-765-3127 (region10.net)
Region 10 has increased home delivered meals working with Shepherd’s Hand for people 60 and over along with Senior Community Meals.
• The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP): Food box, commodity assistance for low-income individuals and families providing emergency food at no cost.
• The Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP): Program intended to improve the health of low-income people over the age of 60, by providing commodity food boxes.
• Shepherd’s Hand Cedar Creek Church – 505 S. 2nd, 970-275-7215, Programs (TEFAP), emergency food boxes, Monday, Thursday, Saturday 9:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. Hot meals: breakfast and lunch served Monday — Friday.
• Salvation Army — 1210 N. Townsend Ave. 970-249-3891, Monday — Saturday, 10:00 a.m. -3:00 p.m.
• Sharing Ministries — 49 N. 1st Street, 970-240-8385, (sharingministries.com)
• (CSFP) ages 60+ and (TEFAP), providing emergency food assistance: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., Friday, 9 — 11:00 a.m. TEFAP commodities: TH, 9 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., CSFP (Seniors 60+), First, three Thursdays each month, noon — 2:00 p.m.
• Grace Community Church — 16731 Woodgate Road, 970-249-5306, application for assistance is in the weatherproof box by the office door. Helps with food resources.
• Hilltop Family Resource Center — has funds to help with food and has a supply for formula and diapers. Contact Teresha Taylor at tereshat@htop.org or call the main line at 970-252-7445.
• Valley Food Partnership — 460 N. Townsend Ave. 970-249-0705, will have some upcoming programs (stay tuned).
• Montrose Farmers Market, 11 S. Uncompahgre Ave. Contact Valley Food Partnership. (montrosefarmersmarket.weebly.com). Farmer’s Market in Montrose accepts SNAP and participates in the Double Up Food Bucks program.
• Double Up Bucks — doubleupfoodbucks.org/about, Contact Valley Food Partnership.
• Shop the Montrose Farmer’s Market with your EBT Card, buy snap-eligible foods at the market with your SNAP dollars and Double Up Food Bucks will match what you spend with up to $20, every time you visit.
• The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is the food assistance program in Colorado, formerly known as food stamps. 1845 South Townsend Ave. 970-252-5000, apply online at coloradopeak.secure.force.com, or call Tri-County Health Network for application assistance 970-708-7096.
• Plant a garden! SNAP benefits can be used to purchase vegetable seeds, herbs, fruit trees, tomato plants and vegetable starts. Plus, the gardening supplies can be purchased.
• WIC Programs — COVID-19 update: Call and apply over phone.
Montrose WIC Clinic, 970-252-5054. For Spanish, call 970-252-5051. 1845 South Townsend Ave.
970-323-8609, 308 Main Street, Rm. 10, Olathe, coloradowic.gov, coloradowic.com, fns.usda.gov/wic, wichealth.org. Nutrition education including breastfeeding support, nutritious supplemental food, screening and referral, for pregnant, breastfeeding, postpartum woman, infants and children up to 5 years of age.
• Hunger Free Colorado — 855-855-4626, hearing impaired at 800-659-2656, hungerfreecolorado.org. Application assistance available for applying to federal nutrition programs such as SNAP.
• Tri-County Health Network — 970-708-7096, tchnetwork.org, can help with SNAP applications and enrolling in Medicaid, or health insurance through the market place.
Thank you to all the providers who are trying to break down stigma and are offering a very needed service to our community.
Amy Rowan is the care coordinator manager at Tri-County Health Network.
