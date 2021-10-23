I cover Medicaid Care Coordination in Montrose and Ouray County and Aging and Disability Resources for Colorado for Ouray County. I have taken time to reflect on a few cases regarding C-PAP machines, hearing aids, prescriptions and the lack of caregiver’s support.
First, I am working with a mom who can’t get hearing aids for her daughter billed correctly through their insurance, leaving a substantial balance for the parents.
The medical provider uses a third-party billing company who stated the provider is not contracted to bill Medicaid (the provider is a key medical provider in Denver).
I have spent hours on the phone calling the provider, Health First Colorado, and RMHP’s to get answers for this mom. After months of calling and emailing, the mother called me to tell me she was throwing in the towel and was changing her daughter’s provider.
Mom expressed frustration; her daughter has seen the same provider for hearing aids for more than half her life. Neither the mother nor I are getting any responses from the provider or Health Care Policy and Finance (HCPF), leading us moms to feel ignored and defeated.
We are continuing to go back to the drawing board.
The second is issues with the C-PAP recall, which led to several new cases. Due to the supply and demand, members cannot replace their recalled C-PAP machine; waitlists are now very long. Many on C-PAP’s need them to live and without them, they fear they will die. We have gone to the drawing board and called the providers for the C-PAP machines to see if there is anything they can offer for these members.
Every provider now has a waitlist with anywhere from 60 to 75 people on them.
The third thing is the number of medications no longer covered by insurance, which leaves members unable to get the medicines they need to sustain daily life.
Again, countless hours are going into calling the doctor’s offices, insurance companies and pharmacies to resolve the issue. We are finding out that the insurance has changed what medication they will and won’t cover and the drug is now on that list of non-covered.
So, it is back to the doctor and insurance to find out what medication is covered and works the same as theirs. This process tends to be long, taking anywhere from a week to 30 days to resolve.
Some medications are generic brands, and the members feel they can’t take them because they don’t work the same as the name brand. Back to the drawing board to see if we can get approval from the insurance to cover the name brand and prove that the generic medications don’t work as well for the member.
I complete in-home assessments for older adults to get support in their homes in Ouray County. I see many older adults who live in Ouray County and have limited support or have no one to care for them.
They no longer have family or friends and live alone. Some have families or friends who can help them with the things they need, but they can’t provide the care their loved ones need every day, or they burn themselves out.
The goal is to keep these lovely people in their homes and avoid nursing facilities, not that they are a bad place to be, but most people want to stay home till the end of life.
Getting in-home services provided is nearly impossible, leaving individuals and families no other choice but to a facility (who are now also not taking new admits.) I have several people on a waitlist for ADRC to start receiving in-home services. We are constantly working to see how we can get more services in the area.
I feel like we work so hard to support our members only to be told there is nothing more you can do.
Yes, there is more to be done! We can go back and start again with a new drawing board to help get issues resolved.
I wish I had the magic wand to wave and fix all that is wrong with today’s world with medical and in-home services and everything else in between. I wish I could fix the staff shortage and provide services to all these beautiful people in need.
I love my job and the communities I serve and the great people I get to work with, but sometimes it is tough to turn the mind off knowing there is so much wrong and that I can’t fix everything.
Amber Kancilia is a care coordinator for Tri-County Health Network.