Over the past few weeks, our care coordinators have had many reflections about the challenges the people we are serving face and the system barriers our community members cope with.
We have often wonder how to keep trust and rapport with our clients who have many life challenges.
Some of the challenges are at no fault of their own, and some are self-induced. I often do not think people realize the skill case managers/care coordinators need to have, to help community members get the supports and services they need to help them live their best lives.
When you come across good case managers/care coordinators there is a stigma that they have magic wands and can fix anything and everything and are somewhat of a fairy godmother. Which puts huge responsibility and pressure on the care coordinator.
One of my care coordinators was at an appointment with a client, and the doctor asked her what her role was. Her client piped up and said, “Doc, she is like my wife, but without the fun benefits, she nags and bugs me to do stuff and keeps me on the right path, which is a complete struggle.” Mind you he was there for a drug test.
This care coordinator has built trust and rapport with a community that has high drug use, and they are reaching out for help. We must walk a fine line in keeping trust and rapport and doing what is morally, ethically, and legally right especially if a situation falls under the mandatory reporting laws.
A couple of weeks ago, this care coordinator and I were on the phone at 9 at night, trying to figure out if we needed to report a situation, which in the end we did. My obligation is keeping my care coordinator safe, but the other part of me wanted her to keep the rapport she had built with a client so they could further get help.
We have a client we have collaborated with over eight different agencies for help, with housing, food, applying for SNAP, Long-Term Care Medicaid, a phone, transportation, and we got them connected with a primary care doctor.
Our one care coordinator spent about 20 hours building trust and rapport with the client experiencing homelessness; one day he did not like some food she had taken him, and he struck her with his cane, so I stepped in and have spent at least another 20 hours. We do not want to give up on people, so we still are trying to serve this client, because they need help.
One of our care coordinators spent four hours calling 37 different facilities for a client only to find out they did not want to move.
I am working with a client who has 10 different medical providers from Montrose, Grand Junction, and
In Denver, she has an 80-year-old mother, spouse and child trying to help her keep track of all her providers and care.
We have had care conferences with multiple agencies to try and help her organize her medical care. She had 20 emergency room visits in a few months, with the collaboration we were able to help her organize her appointments and work with her provider to get consistent medical care, the positive outcome is she did not have an emergency room visit in almost 30 days.
We are also working with her providers to figure out her medical billing so they can get reimbursed for their extra care.
Last week alone we helped people get connected to food benefits and resources like SNAP, food banks, and home-delivered meals, apply for Medicaid and Long-Term Care Medicaid, we completed in-home assessments so people could get caregiver support and homemaking services; we lent out walkers and wheelchairs; we collaborated with more than 20 different organizations; we called more than 50 organizations to help people find care.
Tri-County Health Network is committed to collaborating with our communities to improve health for everyone.
I think about our mission every day and believe we are making a difference.
Amy Rowan, is the care coordinator manager for Tri-County Health Network.
