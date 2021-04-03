Grief is the emotional response to a loss, but it is also an umbrella term. There are many kinds of grief, and this is why grief can be so challenging to navigate.
Many factors can influence your grief. We know that the role the deceased played in our lives impacts how we grieve, but the part we played in theirs is just as impactful.
This is especially clear when we look at the grief of caregivers.
Caregivers are those who care for people while they are actively dying. These people can be family members or friends, spouses or children, sometimes even our parents.
The grief experience is complex because there are so many phases of grief that they usually witness.
Before the loss has even occurred, the caregiver is experiencing anticipatory grief. Anticipatory grief can be just as painful as our standard ideas of grief, but with the added weight of still caring for the dying person.
This kind of grief can result in a loss of connection with the person they are caring for, whether the caregiver feels exhausted, guilty, or seeing the dying person as already gone.
Sometimes anticipatory grief can make the loss easier; it can make it a sigh of relief, but this is not always the case.
Even if the loss seems easier to navigate because the caregiver has been grieving for months already, many things can trigger that person and make it feel like a new grief experience.
Loss forces us to adjust to a new life. Caregivers may have an increased difficulty adjusting to their new life because they have just spent a significant portion of their recent life caring for someone who was dying. What do you do with yourself after that?
It is common to fall into old caregiving patterns even if there is no longer anyone to care for. It may feel like there is a loss of purpose for those who have been caregivers for so long.
The grief of a caregiver is extraordinary and so often invalidated. Caregivers forget to take care of themselves while taking on this role.
There are resources for those experiencing this kind of grief. Please reach out if you need some help. You can email Joey Schonauer at jschonauer@touchofcarehospice.com for valuable resources.
