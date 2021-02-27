Last January, Jane (a pseudonym to protect the patient’s privacy) started having COVID-19 symptoms including fever, body aches and coughing. She called River Valley Family Health Centers to ask about testing. Once she explained her symptoms, she was given a same day appointment and was able to see a provider at the COVID Care Center in the Montrose clinic. A rapid test confirmed that she had COVID-19, and a PCR test was ordered.
Jane was very ill; she was put on an IV and given several prescriptions which she could fill at River Valley’s on-site pharmacy. River Valley kept in close contact with Jane over the next few days and when her symptoms became worse, sent her to the Montrose Memorial Hospital where she spent several nights.
When her condition stabilized, Jane was discharged from the hospital back into River Valley’s care. She continued to see her provider with both telehealth and in-person visits. Once she recovered, Jane was worried how she was going to pay her medical bills since she only had a high-deductible insurance plan. Based on her income, River Valley helped her apply for the Colorado Indigent Care Program and placed her on the health center’s sliding fee discount scale. (The Montrose hospital also accepts the Colorado Indigent Care Program). Now with a medical home at River Valley, Jane continues to receive regular health care.
River Valley is one of several local health care providers that offers COVID-19 testing and treatment. (For a full list, visit the Montrose County website at: https://www.montrosecountyjic.com/covid-19-testing/). River Valley offers both PCR and rapid testing at its Montrose and Delta clinics to new establishing and existing patients who believe they may have been exposed, are symptomatic or asymptomatic (needing for travel or work). Testing is available at no cost for uninsured patients. River Valley offers same day appointments for symptomatic COVID-19 patients.
In partnership with the Montrose and Delta County Public Health Departments, River Valley also offers COVID-19 vaccines to new and existing patients. Currently, patients in Phase 1B.1 (ages 70 and older, moderate-risk health care workers and first responders (Phase 1B.1) and Phase 1B.2 (ages 65-69, preK-12 educators, childcare workers in licensed childcare programs, and state government employees) are eligible to receive the vaccine. To date, River Valley has administered 400 vaccines at it’s weekly vaccine clinics at the Olathe and Delta clinics.
Eligible patients living in the Olathe and Delta area can call to schedule an appointment for the vaccine. For patients living in the Montrose area, River Valley is partnering with Montrose County to provide vaccines at Friendship Hall. Montrose patients interested in receiving the vaccine can call River Valley; they will receive a link to register through the county. To support community distribution, River Valley health care providers are assisting with the county’s vaccine clinics.
There is no cost to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. River Valley will bill insurance; however, patients do not have to pay any out-of-pocket costs. New and existing patients who lack health insurance can receive the vaccine at no cost. For more information on the vaccines, visit the CDC website at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/facts.html.
In addition to COVID-19 services, River Valley provides integrated medical, dental, pharmacy, behavioral health and substance abuse treatment services at its three clinics located in Montrose, Delta and Olathe. River Valley accepts all payor sources, including Medicaid and Medicare, and provides discounts for low income uninsured and underinsured patients via a sliding fee scale and CO Indigent Care Program. As a federally qualified community health clinic, River Valley does not turn anyone away due to insurance status or inability to pay. Free door-to-door transportation is available. If you need affordable health care, we are here to help! Call River Valley today at 970-497-3333.
Pam Motley is the grant writer at River Valley Family Health Centers. Reach her at pmotley@rivervalleyfhc.com or 970-901-9369.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.