Over the years I have sat in on doctor’s appointments with community members or met with families, caregivers, and professionals to provide education on what benefits, supports and services could be available that could support someone living with a chronic condition.
The individuals have ranged in age, have had vision, hearing, physical, and cognitive impairments, including intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD); traumatic brain injuries (TBI) and dementia.
As professionals, we try to make sure and involve the individual requiring care in the conversations no matter their ability. When the person needing care, is a young child, has a cognitive impairment, vision or hearing loss, or developmental disabilities, they may not be easily engaged or understand what is being said, which makes it easy to carry on a conversation about them, without including them.
I have the deepest compassion for helping people and have been working with people with dementia for more than 30 years. A while back, I unintentionally dismissed one of my ladies with dementia. She gave me, a gracious reminder she was still present.
I had been meeting John and Doe, for more than two years and had built a good relationship with them both. John at that point had been caring for his wife in the severe stages of dementia for more than eight years. During one of our visits, their granddaughter Jane who had been living with the couple was having a crisis, and John was very stressed with the situation.
I was leaning in talking with John about his granddaughter, Doe was sitting in a chair somewhat behind me. As we were carrying on our conversation, she was getting fidgety and said plain as day, “excuse me, please.” I turned to her, she then repeated “gibberish, blah, blah, OK” and smiled (to me she was saying “excuse me, I am sitting here”). I turned so she could see my face. I looked her in the eyes, and said “Hi Doe”, and said, “I am so sorry Doe, I had my back to you, how are you?” I asked her about her baby (doll) she was holding, also told her I loved her smile. She started picking at my hair and straightening my shirt with a huge smile on her face.
Doe could not understand what we were saying, but she knew we were talking about her beloved granddaughter and she knew she was not being included in the conversation. All our visits before, I positioned myself to where she could see my face and touch me; this time, the family was having a crisis and I was focused on John and Jane, and Doe was left out and in her gracious way, she let me know.
It is so easy when life is busy to not take the extra time to make sure all the people involved are included in the conversation.
Below are strategies to remind yourself to include the individual with a chronic condition (especially if there is cognitive impairment or dementia) in the discussion whether it is a conversation in a professional or social setting and to remember empathy. How do you feel when someone talks about you or makes decisions that involve you without involving you?
When meeting in a professional setting, doctor’s office, hospital, lawyer’s office, bank, or care conference, position everyone in the conversation so they look directly at the person when speaking.
Introduce yourself and let the individual know why you are talking with them before starting a discussion. State your name and/or role, if the individual has dementia and asks who you are and why you are there. Reintroduce yourself each time. Families and advocates do not correct the individual with dementia with “mom, they have told you who they are.” I once told a gentleman, probably 15 times in an hour who I was and why I was meeting with him and his family, his spouse apologized profusely when she walked me out. I reassured her there was nothing to apologize for I was happy to meet with them.
Speak slow, clear, and loudly if needed. Don’t yell, whisper, speak quickly, or disagree.
Make sure your non-verbal cues are positive. Smile, unfold your arms, sit, and do not stand over the individual. Use hand signals and facial expressions to highlight your words. Watch your facial expression, a stressed or frustrated facial expression can be confusing, the person may think they have done something wrong.
Ask short, simple questions, one question at a time, and give the individual a chance to respond. Repeat the question if needed. Don’t give too many choices in a question. Don’t demand verbal replies and acknowledge they are listening. Facial expressions, hand gestures, and eye contact will show the individual is engaged.
When I meet with people in a group setting, I try to keep my eyes on the one needing help and make short eye contact with the others in the room, this takes a lot of practice. I ask if there are questions frequently and write down what we have talked about and highlight important information.
When meeting with children or young adults with I/DD it is easy to talk about them and make decisions about their care, without including them in the conversation. Often parents or guardians and professionals think the individual is not paying attention or doesn’t understand, just as my lady with dementia, the kids and I/DD individuals have feelings and may feel left out, which could increase behaviors, just as Doe was fidgety.
Respect the individual’s dignity at any age and do not address them as a child (even if they are a child). Speak to them with respect, and use language they will understand.
It takes practice and time, but I encourage you to make a conscious effort to include the person being discussed in the conversation. Remember to have empathy, and listen, even in those moments of crisis. It took me less than a minute to move my chair, address Doe and include her in the conversation, which also helped defuse John’s anxiety in discuss the crisis at hand.
To learn more strategies on how to care for someone with dementia or chronic conditions join TCHNetwork’s Caregiver Education series, https://tchnetwork.org/events-and-classes/#careseries.
Amy Rowan is the care coordinator manager at Tri-County Health Network. She can be reached at 970-614-7311.
