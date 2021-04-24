For so many Americans, having a job to go to everyday is closely linked with self-worth and self-esteem.
Basically we are the work we do. It identifies who we are and provides us with an outlet to be a contributing member of society.
The work we do is evidence of our contribution. “Employment provides a sense of purpose … of belongingness.” Pre-pandemic, Colorado enjoyed incredible prosperity, with some of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation.
Yet there are those who did not benefit from our state’s prosperity. And despite the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines, the pandemic and its economic fallout continue to plague low-income Coloradans.
Cassidy is 27 and a single parent of three children ages 10, 9 and 2. She does not have a high school diploma or GED; her highest level of education is 11th grade.
Currently, Cassidy works 36 hours per week as a caregiver in an assisted living facility, earning $13.06 per hour. Struggling to make ends meet, Cassidy relies on public assistance, specifically SNAP benefits (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), to help ensure her children have access to nutritious food. Cassidy loves caring for the seniors in her facility and dreams of one day advancing in a nursing career.
Crisanto is 40. He lives with his wife and two children ages 16 and 11. The family immigrated from the Philippines in 2015 and Crisanto is legally present and authorized to work in the United States.
He even holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from his home country, but his degree is not transferable to the United States.
Crisanto began his healthcare career as a personal care provider and now works as a Licensed Psychiatric Technician (LPT) for the Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS), providing care to mentally ill or developmentally disabled individuals. Crisanto envisions a future where he will one day be a registered nurse overseeing LPTs.
While their backgrounds are vastly different, both Cassidy and Crisanto each dream of a future career in nursing. A career that will define their place in society.
They are both beginning their journey by working toward their Certified Nursing Assistant License (CNA). Following completion their classes, Cassidy and Crisanto will be placed with an apprenticeship site where they hone their skills for 12 months.
For Cassidy, this will mean a pay increase and job advancement. Eventually, she would like to get her GED and move on to nursing school.
Crisanto plans to get his CNA. license to move up in the health care industry, as his LPT training with CDHS does not transfer to other employers. He knows that additional work experience as a CNA. will make him a more competitive applicant for nursing school.
Cassidy and Crisanto are enrolled in the Western Colorado Area Heath Education Center’s (WCAHEC) new H-1B Rural Healthcare Grant Program. The goal of the program is to alleviate healthcare workforce shortages by creating sustainable employment and training programs in healthcare occupations.
For WCAHEC, the focus is on Certified Nurse Aide apprentices and Personal Care Provider (PCP) apprentices with the goal of enrolling 100 CNA apprentices and 160 PCP. apprentices over the next four years.
Currently, 33 employers have signed on as Registered Apprenticeship sites in Delta and Mesa County with more employers throughout Western Colorado joining each month.
Individuals 17 years or older not in high school (but can be in college) with a commitment to immediate employment upon completion of either the five-week CNA or one-week PCP course are eligible.
Simply contact WCAHEC to complete an eligibility screening and enroll in the H-1B Rural Healthcare Grant Program. WCAHEC pays the cost of the course (student will pay for immunizations and background check).
In addition, students complete a continuing education Scholars Program consisting of 40 additional hours of online learning and 40 hours of on-the-job training. After completion of the coursework, students are placed at a Registered Apprenticeship Employer Site as a paid employee for the next 12 months.
The benefits of the H1-B Rural Healthcare Grant Program extend to the employer partners as well.
Benefits include the potential for a 50% wage reimbursement of the first month of the apprentice’s employment, building a pipeline of skilled workers, and increased employee retention through ongoing mentorship and additional supports during the 12-month apprenticeship.
If you are looking for employment in a career that will provide you with an outlet to be your best self, someone who is caring, hardworking, reliable, and responsible, consider training to become a registered CNA or PCP apprentice. Contact WCAHEC at 970.434.5474 extension 2.
