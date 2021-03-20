I am asking for grace and kindness.
I had a columnist reach out weeks ago stating they needed more time to write a column because their organization just received a multi-million-dollar grant, and they are scrambling to organize.
“Oh my goodness” and “congratulations” were my first responses, I will cover. These days, it is great to hear good news.
That was two weeks ago. Now we are two days before the deadline, I need to write, and I am tired.
For the past year, my husband and I have sacrificed not being around family and friends because we have been worried about spreading COVID if we, unfortunately, contracted it because of our line of work.
We have tried to put others ahead of ourselves to keep people safe, and I am tired.
I am tired of wearing a mask, I am tired of email, Zoom, Teams, Google, and WebEx meetings.
I am tired of being mocked for wearing a mask, I am tired of worrying about other people not wearing a mask.
I am tired of worrying about family and friends getting sick and dying, and I am saddened by the many relationships 2020 as a whole, has broken.
If you are in the medical or social service world, we often talk about it being a full moon because our caseloads get very complex and take a lot of time and energy to work on.
2020 was a full moon almost all year.
Now in 2021, it is like two full moons are happening at the same time.
What brings me to write so emotionally is our society is struggling, people are still out of work, parents are working and homeschooling, kids and adults are experiencing more and more mental and behavioral health crises, domestic violence cases, and substance use has increased.
Tri-County Health Network has had over 10 referrals in the past few weeks to help get youth or adults placed in a residential facility for mental health or substance use.
Across the board, we are seeing an increase in youth and adult abuse and exploitation cases. I sit on committees with multiple school districts and am amazed at what our teachers and administrators deal with daily.
Our Crisis walk-in center and emergency departments are seeing an increase of people needing support. Our organization has had more complex cases in the past couple of months than I have had in the past two years at Tri-County.
I have talked with care managers from multiple agencies who express they are tired, they are experiencing compassion, COVID and Zoom fatigue, and wondering if they are in the right position to help people.
I do not go into many businesses because it is wearisome, my circle of stores is The Liquor Store, Target, Home Depot, Safe Way, and my beloved beauty parlor, Salon Polished.
What exhausts me the most is how cruel and inconsiderate people can be to staff and other fellow community members.
We are tired, frustrated, experiencing grief and sadness.
There is hope and light at the end of the tunnel, but until we reach the tunnel, I am asking for us to remember we are all human, no matter our age, gender, race, or political affiliation.
Can we take a moment and pause, to remember that? Can we take a moment to show compassion and say kind words?
Can we please be nice to the workers no matter what their job is and to our fellow community members?
Can we say thank you?
Amy Rowan is the Care Coordinator Manager at Tri-County Health Network
