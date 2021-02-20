The front door opens and a family walks through that heard of Hilltop from their friends; the phone rings from a concerned dad that wonders if we can help with his daughter; staff hear the “ping” of an email received from a community partner wanting to collaborate to help a family they’re supporting — these are just some of ways families are referred to Hilltop Family Resource Center’s wide spectrum of services.
For Althea, it was the Center for Mental Health Crisis Center reaching out to Hilltop’s main phone line to see if we could provide wraparound services to help a single mom successfully reintegrate into the community.
When inquiries like this come to Hilltop, and it is assessed to not constitute an emergency, our front desk schedules an appointment for the family with one of our family navigators. During these appointments, family navigators first and foremost offer a warm welcoming by providing empathy and a non-judgmental space for families to share about their needs.
Hilltop takes a collaborative approach with families — families always lead the way in what they want to accomplish, the services they access and the level of support they want. Family navigators do this through reflective listening, asking clarifying questions, educating on resources and referrals and sharing observed family strengths.
When Althea met with her family navigator she expressed much gratitude simply for the kindness shown to her and the listening ear. She stated that it really helped her feel safe in opening up during a vulnerable time and therefore more comfortable in accessing resources.
In her meeting, Althea expressed a desire to strengthen her family stability in regard to housing, food security, mental health and parenting support. Given the depth of support she was seeking, she engaged with Hilltop’s Intensive family navigation (IFN) where she had the opportunity to work one on one with a family navigator to build on her strengths, take charge of her life and access community resources. She had an 8-month-old daughter and wanted support with parenting, therefore she also chose to engage in Parents as Teachers (PAT). PAT is Hilltop’s early childhood home visitation program that supports parent-child interaction, development centered parenting and family well-being.
Through IFN, Althea was connected to Haven House in Olathe, a transitional living facility. Because of Haven House, she was able to move out of a stressful living situation where boundaries were not respected and into a structured, supportive environment where she could start to work on her other goals.
Next, Althea chose to address her mental health. This was a struggle for her; while she was committed to making changes, she was not reliably keeping her appointments with the Center for Mental Health (CMH) or taking her medication. CMH and Hilltop worked together with Althea to address the barriers she faced in consistently accessing mental health support. Now, Althea is keeping her appointments and consistently taking her medications.
Throughout this time, Althea and her family also struggled with food security. Althea was connected to Shepard’s Hand food truck and Sharing Ministries Food Bank. These resources ensured she and her baby had food until she was employed.
While working on her goals of stability, Althea also focused on strengthening her parenting skills through PAT. Three areas Althea and PAT have worked together on are sleep, communication, and managing behaviors. The PAT curriculum covers all of these parenting topics; however, Althea and her 8-month-old needed more specialized attention on sleep and therefore a referral to Step by Step Baby Consulting was made.
Through PAT, Althea’s daughter’s developmental performance was assessed using the Ages and Stages Questionnaire 3 and the Ages and Stages Questionnaire Social-Emotional 2 tools. Thankfully for Althea’s daughter, no indications of developmental delay were indicated.
PAT uses the information from these screening tools to individualize sessions for the family to bolster developmental domains that need strengthening. On the flip side, if a developmental concern arises, PAT refers to Child Find through the Montrose County School District. Child Find provides free developmental screenings and ensures that children have access to appropriate interventions, such as physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy, as needed.
Thanks to Althea’s commitment to her family and the support of the community, she is now experiencing more stability and is starting to thrive! She reports that she is now setting boundaries with her family and that her daughter is blossoming in the areas of sleep, communication and reduced tantrums. What’s most amazing about this story is that she and the agencies she worked with did all this during COVID!
Recently, Althea joined Hilltop’s Participant Advisory Committee to partner with Hilltop on what services we provide and how we provide those services. During our February meeting, Althea stated that she is so thankful to the community for all it did to support her and now she wants to help other families!
Please note, names have been changed.
For more information about Hilltop and our services, please contact us at www.htop.org or 970-252-1960. We are located at 540 S. 1st Street in the heart of downtown Montrose.
Information on referenced community supports:
Haven House: Haven House is a faith-based organization that assists families and individuals in adjusting from Homelessness to a self-sustaining lifestyle. 970-323-5280 or info@havenhousehomeless.org.
The Center for Mental Health: Providing individual therapy, group therapy, psychiatry, medication management, substance use disorder therapy, peer services, 24-hour non-cost emergency services, suicide prevention education and training, integrated services and support groups. CMH Clinic-970-249-9694. CMH Local Crisis Line-970-252-6220. Colorado Crisis Services — 1-844-493-8255.
Shepherd’s Hands Food Truck: Assisting those who need a helping hand. Located behind the Methodist Church, 19 South Park St. — access by using alley located on South Park side of the street. The food truck is available Monday – Friday: Breakfast 8 — 9 a.m. and lunch 11 a.m.–12 p.m.
Sharing Ministries: a faith-based, non-denominational, non-profit food bank in Montrose, Colorado. 49 North 1st Street Montrose, CO 81401; 970-240-8385; Monday-Wednesday 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. & Friday 9am-12:30 p.m.
Step by Step Baby Consulting: Helping you enjoy parenthood, because even though nursing and sleep is natural, it does not always come easily. http://www.stepbystepbabyconsulting.com/, 970-239-1442, ariana@stepbystepbabyconsulting.com.
Child Find: A community effort to assure that children with special needs are identified, evaluated, and appropriately served. 970-249-2405.
Penelope Powell works at Hilltop Family Resource Center as a program manager overseeing intensive family services.
