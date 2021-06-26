Some of the most difficult decisions a caregiver must make can be coalesced into one word: time. Is it time to call hospice, to consider assisted living or a nursing home? To tell the family…what? To ask for professional help? Time to start thinking about end-of-life planning, contact a funeral home?
Time — the elephant in the room when the caregiver is forced to accept reality: you can’t manage by yourself any longer.
Safe is another big word in a caregiver’s denial vocabulary. Inevitably, there comes a time when your carée (the one you care for, not necessarily a “loved one”) requires more assistance than you can provide for both of you to stay safe. “I can lift him up off the floor when he falls,” says the woman who needs knee surgery but can’t take the time to get it. “She wanders out into the street,” says the husband whose eyelids droop from lack of sleep as he monitors a wife prone to nocturnal journeys. “He was always difficult,” says a frustrated daughter, “but now he’s mean as all get-out. He shoves me when I try to help him do anything.” “It’s hard to keep turning or changing him,” says a paid caregiver half the size of her charge, “so his back is covered in sores, and I’m worried about sepsis, ‘cause I can’t keep him clean.’” “My mom took the keys while I was ‘just resting’ for a minute,” reports her anguished son. “She got in the car, drove down the street, and hit a kid on a bicycle!”
Resistance to change is also an issue. It seems the worse it gets, the more dangerous it is for the patients and their caregivers. Yet it’s so hard to accept change, to admit the obvious, that it’s time to call on people trained to manage in these circumstances. And soon (if not sooner), to relocate the carée to a place that is safe, clean and staffed 24/7 with professionals. The time has come when safe must be priority and accepting change needed to manage an increasingly impossible situation.
My friends are facing this. A special couple I’ve known for a long time. They live in a rural area, with barns, paddocks, fences, and animals. She long since took his keys, and is now padlocking gates, locking doors, monitoring his movements. She’s exhausted, frustrated, emotionally drained… heartbroken. He’s aware, occasionally, of what she is facing, and (is) sometimes sad or angry. It’s scary and heartbreaking for him, too. This isn’t the life they lived together.
The husband she knew is mostly gone. There are still glimpses, though. So, she won’t (can’t) give up. Yet. She called hospice, arranged for a caregiving service, gets a few hours respite a couple times a week. COVID canceled her caregiver support group, which had been a blessing, as had their church family before lockdown. But now that people can congregate, she can’t leave him alone.
He got out the other day and stumbled across the road. Fortunately, he wasn’t hit by a car. He falls often and she struggles to get him upright, often when he is strenuously resisting. He needs to be in a home where he can be cared for and kept safe. She knows she needs help. But isn’t sure how or where to find it, or what to do. It’s time.
It’s time to interview nursing homes, visit them, see which one might be the best fit to keep him safe. Contact Region 10 ADRC, whose counselors will help locate support and resources. Make sure wills, powers of attorney, and estate planning are up to date. And finally, yes it’s tough, but it’s time to visit with funeral homes and for them to talk with their church. Make sure an end-of-life plan is in place so they will have the support they need when the time comes.
Kathryn R. Burke is a writer, publisher and speaker on caregiving. Follow her at https://www.facebook.com/Caregivers.Journey.Burke
