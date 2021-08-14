I met with my employer’s financial advisor a couple of months ago. We talked about my retirement for about 15 minutes and how our community members struggle to save for the rest of the hour. I was very enlightened at the struggles he sees with people saving for a crisis.
What steps have you taken to prepare for health care costs? Have you taken steps to ensure your saving is protected if you have a medical emergency?
It is fact people are outliving their retirement, and there is no magic number for how much you should save. There is no crystal ball to predict a life event. What we do know is health care and living expenses are on the rise.
I am not an insurance or financial expert. But I do have experience helping people navigate supports and services when they experience a medical crisis.
I have met with people of all ages, caregivers, young adults with new disabilities and Boomers starting retirement. Many have been on the verge of losing or have lost their housing, car, and job due to a medical event. I have also met with the same category of people, and they were able to pay their bills. The difference has been who has medical insurance, savings and a job where they accrue paid time off.
Not everyone has the same privilege to have an employer where they earn paid time off, have insurance or have a health saving account.
We all worry about what if something goes wrong; the big fat elephant in the room is talking about the finances when something does go wrong. Parents don’t want their kids to know what their finances are. Young adults don’t want people to know their debt.
The difficult part in planning for the future is people are living check to check whether it is an employment check or a Social Security check, it is hard to save or think about saving. One of the biggest barriers is the stigma about asking for help or applying for financial assistance, insurance credits, or Medicaid.
Don’t let an unexpected health event put you at risk of losing it all. It doesn’t matter if you are in your 20s, 40s, or at retirement age please get the right advice and guidance. Don’t go by what Aunt Nellie said or by what your neighbor is doing. Speak with a financial advisor, banker, insurance agent, or non-profit that provides insurance/financial assistance.
There are a lot of myths about, retirement savings, long-term care savings and other financial resources. There are misconceptions about the cost of health insurance and Medicaid. Independent financial advisors can help you come up with a savings plan that works for you, and please take advantage of the financial advisor and health savings plan if they are provided by an employer.
There are organizations like Tri-County Health Network that can help you understand and apply for the right health insurance or Medicaid.
A little preplanning goes a long way, so if a health event becomes a reality you are covered.
Life doesn’t happen in a securely prearranged way. If you are getting ready to retire, have children at home, are caring for an older loved one or you’re dealing with multiple chronic conditions, take time to plan. Saving and investing a little now can save you a lot in the future.
Amy Rowan is the care coordinator manager at Tri-County Health Network.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.