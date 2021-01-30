There have been more challenges with caring for older adults in the past year. This is a two-part column. This week, we will look at barriers community members may face finding care, and next week we will go over questions to consider and resources for supports and services.
Over the past few months, I have spoken with four different families who have moved their parents in with them from another state and two families looking to move their parents to Colorado. Two of the families are in Ouray, one in Norwood, one in Telluride and two are in Montrose. All these families have been trying long-distance care giver for their parents whose health has declined over the past years.
One out of four caregivers live with an elderly family member or a disabled adult. We are seeing people move in their aging or disabled adult to save the cost of a nursing home, or to get help paying bills by sharing expenses. In theory, this sounds good and many cultures are successful with this model. In reality, families who have not grown up in a culture where multi-generations live together could pay a heavy price in terms of time, stress, fatigue and strained relations. Having an aging or disabled adult move-in is not right for everyone.
The four families I have talked to that have moved their parents to the area are struggling to find help for various reasons. Each family is experiencing some similar and different barriers in getting their parent assistance.
All of the families are having difficulty finding in-home caregivers through a home care agency.
Two of the families are having difficulty getting Medicaid in the state they moved their parents from disconnected so they can get on Colorado Medicaid.
Two families are having difficulty getting their parents into an assisted living or nursing home.
One family is trying to figure out what insurance their parent has, and the other family is trying to find their parent’s birth certificates and figure out finances and insurance.
Two of the family members moved their parents out of a facility and in with them, and the other three have moved their parents out of their home and in with them. The others that are looking to move mom to Colorado have already acknowledged mom cannot live with them. Three of the families are caring for a parent with dementia.
All of the families that have moved their parents in with them have stated they had no idea it would be so hard to figure out how to get their parents’ care. The five kids who have moved their parents in with them have said they did not realize how hard it would be to take care of their aging parents.
Pre-COVID there were some challenges to finding care, especially in rural areas. Currently, those challenges have increased, leaving families in a pickle and financially and emotionally burdened.
Here are some barriers to watch out for before moving a parent.
Home care and home health agencies are struggling to keep staff, there have been layoffs, the staff has been out due to having to home school their kids, they have contracted COVID or have had to quarantine because of exposure or staff have not returned to work after a layoff because of the increase in unemployment.
Nursing homes (SNFs Skilled Nursing Facility) and assisted livings (ALF) are limiting who they admit. If you have a family member with a substance use, behavioral health, or mental health diagnosis it may be challenging to find a placement. Facilities are under strict guidelines to provide safe care and discharges, many (not all) are limiting who they will accept, even if there are significant funds to pay. Also, with COVID there are quarantine and visitation limitations. Montrose County has one assisted living and three skilled nursing homes that accept long-term care Medicaid.
Let us talk about the benefits. If you are looking to move someone from another state who received that state’s Medicaid it can be tricky to get them disconnected from the current state’s Medicaid program to get them connected to Colorado; you could be looking at a 45–90-day delay. You cannot apply for Colorado benefits until you are in Colorado and you will not be approved until the previous state is disconnected.
If you are looking to move from a facility in one state to admit to a Colorado facility you are looking at a delay and possible incurred costs. California is giving us fits; technically they have 45 days to disconnect an individual from their system. We had a family member that brought their parent to Colorado from California, it took three months to get their benefits figured out.
Senior and subsidized housing has various limits, like age, income limits and there is a waitlist in all our senior housing complexes for up to a year.
We do have wonderful agencies that help navigate finding supports and services. Stay tuned for next week’s column.
Amy Rowan is the care coordinator manager at Tri-County Health Network.
