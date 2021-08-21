Deciding to participate in a caregiver support group, or finding one that is right for you, isn’t necessarily an easy thing to do. I often tell people it does not matter what disease you care for; you are a caregiver and there can be an array of stressors, emotions, sadness, grief and joy associated with it.
Over the past decade, people living with disabilities have progressively increased, the life expectancy of people living with a chronic illness has been extended and the older adult population has increased. With new managed health care much of the responsibilities for treatment have moved into the home, and new and more people are becoming caregivers. Research shows the physical and emotional impacts of caregiving have increased and is now stressing the importance of social supports for caregivers, as well as for their loved ones, which is now showing the important role of support groups in the eyes of health care professionals.
Today people are being asked to provide treatment at home that would have been unthinkable even three years ago. Thankfully there is a greater awareness of the burdens facing family caregivers.
We are working to normalize support groups and networks and are getting the word out to health care providers to promote to their patients, that joining a support group should be just as important as regular visits to the doctor, consulting with other specialists and paying attention to treatment.
Support groups provide:
• A safe place for sharing feelings in a non-judgmental atmosphere.
• A social outlet where you can make new friends.
• Information about reliable supports and services.
• A place to learn coping strategies, saving you much trial and error.
• Recommendations on what lies ahead, so you can anticipate changes.
• Support for your sanity and confidence, you are not alone.
• Help in dealing with family members.
• Non-judgmental support from people who truly understand your situation.
When researching groups, also look to see if the group provides:
• A caring atmosphere and trust among group members.
• A comfortable mix of participants, so bonds can be built.
• Clear structure and purpose; members know why they are there and what will happen.
• Agreement on group rules, including confidentiality.
• A good facilitator.
The background of the facilitator is less important than the ability to develop and use an individualized structure, identify resources, respect the group rules and offer the empathy and compassion that members need.
There are both live in-person or online groups, it is important to find what works best for you and your situation.
In-person caregiver groups are founded on the shared experience that comes from being a caregiver with all the emotions that accompany that role. Because the focus is on the caregiver —not the disease or condition — caregivers can openly discuss their difficulties.
Online groups provide many of the same benefits as traditional support groups but have special characteristics. Worldwide self-help communities are possible, access to information is essentially unlimited and connections can be made from your home. For someone in a rural area or dealing with a rare condition, electronic connections may be the only way to be in touch with others sharing your struggle.
A caregiver who cannot leave home can be a contributing member of an online group at any time and in any place.
Both online and in-person groups can offer relief from isolation.
Joining a support group is different for everyone. If one group does not work for you, try another, or try the same one again when the time seems better. Selecting a group that works in a way that is comfortable for you, and knowing what to expect, makes a big difference.
I often find when talking with a caregiver they often don’t know what they are looking for. Many don’t consider themselves a caregiver. They just hurt, are sad or frustrated and know they need something.
We are fortunate to have great support groups in our region. I called Laird tonight who is one of the facilitators of the Montrose group and co-founder of the Caregiver Support Foundation to chat before submitting this column. He had a great quote: “The job of a caregiver is to keep ‘em safe, keep ‘em comfortable and create moments of joy.” He also sent me down a rabbit hole of watching videos on YouTube (search Real Care for Caregivers). Thanks, Laird!
If you are looking for a Caregiver Support group in Montrose call or email Laird Landon at 970-275-2138 or caregiversupport@icloud.com.
Tri-County Health Network also established a caregiver peer support group in Telluride and provides individual caregiver support in Ouray and West End of Montrose County. Call or email Amy Rowan at 970-614-7311, oc-montrose@tchnetwork.org for more information.
Amy Rowan is the care coordination manager for Tri-County Health Network.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.