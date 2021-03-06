Over the past couple months, I have written about barriers community members may face finding care, and questions people should ask when considering moving someone in with them. This month we will look at who can assist people that need help accessing and navigating resources for supports, services and benefits. We are very lucky; our region has a “village” of organizations that assist community members in navigating resources for supports and services.
It does “take a village” to meet the needs of all our community members. I know first-hand of the collaboration that happens between agencies to help a community member who are struggling to find care. I have a case right now of a community member that needed placed in a long-term care facility. I think I am safe in saying over 40 hours was spent between five agencies and 10 staff members helping the community member in crisis access supports and services and get placed in a long-term care facility. The agencies involved included the Montrose Memorial Hospital Case Managers, Emergency Department Physician and Manager, Tri-County Health Network Medicaid Care Coordinators, Montrose County Single Entry Point and Adult Protectives Services, Center for Mental Health Crisis Walk in Center management and case manager staff, and Trans Care Ambulette.
This case shows the complexity of navigating the systems. This community member is in their 70s has a mental health diagnosis and dementia. There is 100% no way they could have navigated the system to get the care they need. It took five professional agencies and 10 or more staff members with resource knowledge and connections working diligently to find this member the help they needed. The Crisis Center case managers, Tri-County Health Network care coordinators called over 50 long-term care facilities in Colorado to find an available bed for his situation. Luckily, we found one! This case ended with a success, when many do not, which leads to care giver burn out, high ER utilization and ultimately people not getting the care they need.
We have amazing agencies that provide case management, care coordination, resource navigation, options and benefits counseling, (the title does not matter, it is the services that is important). These agencies know a vast array of community resources, supports and services from the beginning of life to end of life, from pregnant moms to 100 year olds and are empathetic and understand the difficulties people may face. They also focus on social barriers which include, but are not limited to:
- Education, jobs, and incomes
- Safe, accessible and affordable housing
- Health care
- Transportation
- Nutrition
- Personal safety
The following agencies can meet with community members to go over how to access supports, and services with a person/family and team centered approach helping the community members navigate resources for health care and community social systems.
- Montrose County Department of Human Services:
Case Managers in Adult Services and Adult Protective Services, 970-252-7076.
- Tri-County Health Network:
Medicaid Care Coordinators in Montrose, Ouray and San Miguel Counties. Contact Amy Rowan, care coordinator manager, 970-614-7311.
Enrollment Navigators (help people apply for public benefits,) 970-708-7096
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans:
Medicaid Care Coordination, Western Slope residents can call the Care Coordination line 888-282-8801
- Region 10, Area Agency on Aging and Aging and Disability Resources for Colorado:
Option Counselors for people with disabilities and people over the age of 60, 970-249-2436.
- Hilltop Family Resource Center:
Family Navigation and Wrap Around Services, 970-252-7445.
Hilltop Latimer House for Domestic Violence, 844-990-5500.
- VOA AdvantAge Resource Center:
Care Navigation for any age group, 844-862-4968.
- Housing Resources of Western Colorado
Housing Counseling Navigator, Main Office, 970-241-2871, Montrose Office 970-852-9410:
- Center for Mental Health:
Main office for appointments, 970-252-3200.
Crisis Walk-in Center, 970-252-6220, 300 S. Cascade Ave.
- Center for Independence
Advocacy for People with Disabilities, and SSDI application assistance, 970-765-2016.
Other agencies and organizations that help support community members and collaborate with case management, and care coordination agencies.
- Medical Clinic Case Managers
- Montrose Memorial Hospital, Delta County Memorial case managers
- Law Enforcement and EMS/Fire Services
- Home Health, Home Care and Hospice Agencies
- Service Coordinators stationed in Senior Housing Complexes
I am proud to be a part of the “Village” working to address the needs of our community members. If you are struggling to find care, please reach out. If you call the wrong organization for your situation, I have great confidence you will be directed to the right one.
During COVID-19 physical distancing, please contact the agencies listed above first if you need assistance to make an appointment. Many are still not open to walk-ins, but all are meeting with community members in need either by phone, virtually or in-person (in-person is different for every agency.)
Amy Rowan is the care coordinator manager for Tri-County Health Network.
