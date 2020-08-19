Good afternoon, Montrose.
Butter Side Up……Thirteen years ago, Montrose County voters passed Referendum 1B, a sales tax increase of 0.75% to fund public safety. The measure was similar to Measure 2A, a city sales tax bump of 0.58% which city voters passed last November. In both, there was a need to upgrade equipment, improve training and expand local law enforcement.
Commissioners Allan Belt, Bill Patterson and Gary Ellis approved the measure brought to them by an activist group, Montrose Citizens for Funding Our Future. The group, too, had parallels with the One Community, Safer Together team which presented before the Montrose City Council almost a year ago.
The agencies that receive funds from the 2007 vote includes local law enforcement, the District Attorney’s Office, the judicial district, the coroner’s office and fire protection districts. Seventy percent of those revenues are committed to what we pretty much understand as law and order. The other 30% is committed to public safety via mental health programs and rural medical clinics.
The sales pitch to voters in 2007 was simple: We need help.
The sheriff’s department then was operating with a staff of deputies, jailers and administrators that was one-third short of recommended personnel. Deputies drove cars with 200,000-plus miles. There was minimal training. Worse, the county was dipping into financial reserves to keep routine law enforcement as a public duty. A disaster loomed if something wasn’t done for the future.
That future is today. BOCC chair Keith Caddy referenced the passage of 1B and its citizens’ support at the Aug. 5 commissioners meeting. The county recently upgraded body cameras on deputies and in patrol units at a cost of $739,000. The Legislature has passed the Colorado Police Integrity Act which requires them by 2023. The county had the money to buy the previous iteration of body cameras as a result of the Public Safety Sales Tax (PSST) funds.
City officers have them as well. “I’m worried about smaller places like Ouray, Ridgway, Olathe,” said Caddy, regarding to those communities not being able to afford new equipment. “Those are brother officers.”
Caddy last week in an interview called the cameras essential for public safety. In not only protecting the lives and rights of citizens, but also keeping in check spurious claims or exaggerations against local law enforcement. Caddy emphasized these purchases, along with other law enforcement needs, reflect back to 2007. “The vision of the voters then was not only to survive but to flourish and to maintain one of the best law enforcement agencies in the state,” said Caddy.
Many know law enforcement is a big part of Caddy’s life. He was police commander for the Montrose Police Department when the 1B referendum came before the commissioners 13 years ago. He spent almost 28 years in uniform as a police officer in Montrose and Cortez. He continues to serve as a reserve police officer. Caddy, 65, won election in 2016 to the county commission. He’s on November’s ballot for a second term.
“The PSST funds make a difference,” said Caddy. Unlike the city’s Measure 2A which will sunset in 25 years, revenues from the PSST won’t end.
More than 20 county residents — from both political spectrums, competitors in banking, business and real estate; retirees, government officials, media folks and private citizens — met often and collaboratively to insure 1B’s passage in 2007. The group did extensive research into the proposal, brought in a consultant to illustrate where the money comes from and where the money would go. There were many community presentations as it’s hard to sell any tax, anywhere, especially here. Then-sheriff Rick Dunlap ate a whole lot of chicken and macaroni salads speaking at service club meetings and potlucks in an effort to gin support. The group was chaired by Dave Laursen. BOCC members Belt, Ellis and Patterson thanked the citizens for their labor, resolve and clarity of the ballot language.
The local economy then was alight with new businesses and construction. Oxbow Crossing had opened. Three golf/shooting resorts were underway on Dave Wood Road. A good many of us thought the good times would roll on. A group of citizens and public servants, thankfully, recognized the need and had a dose of vision.
Thirteen years on, I’m not sure how many people notice that fraction of a penny tax these days or even recall the referendum itself. It was a while ago. They surely recognize the initiative and the benefits.
Showtime……Fox Theater plans to reopen Friday, Aug. 21 if there’s no big uptick in local coronavirus circumstances and cases. The theater will show “The Goonies,” the original “True Grit” with John Wayne. (Hey, it was filmed just down the road a piece.) And the new Russell Crowe thriller, “Unhinged,” which critics say has a road rage scene unlike any other. (Livelier than the noontime bob-and-weave on the South Townsend Tug Along.)
Fox Theater has been entertaining us since Oct. 1929. It’s been owned by the Hunter family for three generations.
