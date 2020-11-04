Last week, the City of Montrose formally received the Planned Development Application to build the 1890 Homestead Project, an eventual buildout of 500 apartments adjacent to the Cobble Creek and Spruce Point subdivisions along 64.50 road. Developer Matt Miles bought the property more than two years ago and has received city approval on zoning and annexation. The submission triggers a number of actions with the city’s “partners,” meaning the fire district, Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and others. Construction is scheduled to begin next March with 160 units. The PDA becomes a work product for city staff and council and prompts additional reviews.
The dearth of affordable, non-subsidized rental housing bedevils every growing community, particularly in Colorado, and a resurgent Montrose is in the thick of it. Rental availability just isn’t tight, it’s pretty much non-existent. The lament is cited in quality of life input from citizens.
“If you’re 27, single and teach second grade with a car and a kayak, there’s not much here for you in the way of housing,” said Montrose mayor Barbara Bynum. City leadership welcomes the $36.4 million project and will provide more than $2.3 million in incentives – waiving a variety of taxes, permitting costs and fees regarding water and sewer infrastructure. “We have to provide (infrastructure) incentives or it’s a deal breaker. This isn’t the Front Range,” she added. The one, and two-bedroom apartments will rent for $1,050 to $1,200 monthly, it’s estimated. “We need more market-rate housing for cops, nurses and teachers.”
The rub about this development, using an old real estate chestnut: location, location, location. It’s at the nexus of where Cobble Creek and Spruce Point currently thrive, a good three-iron shot from the ninth fairway; where a lot of pricey, life savings invested, “forever” homes sit nearby.
One ten-year homeowner at Cobble recalls, “we never heard the word ‘apartments’ come up,” during the Leadership Circle, LLC presentation two years ago to more than 100 Cobble homeowners who met in the clubhouse. Another gripe is what opponents declare as insufficient notification by the city to what was going to be built on these 32 acres. “No one was really aware of what was coming,” he added. “We’re worried about the aesthetics. Traffic. Congestion. Property values.”
There have been recent petitions of protest and letters to the editor by homeowners. The mayor stresses how Miles has done the research, the prep work; how it’s his property and it meets legal standards. Bottom line, the mayor asserts: “We know Matt Miles. He’s not some slick guy from Texas or Telluride.”
Miles was born and raised here, MHS Class of 1983, marrying his high school sweetheart and starting a family business. His first development, Ironstone, was in 1991. His most visible developments are the shopping centers Oxbow Crossing and River Landing. When those projects were first under construction in 2005, Miles was similarly criticized for removing trees along the Uncompahgre River (Target, former JCPenney stores sit there now) and how that concentration of new retailing would “ruin downtown.” Yet, those two shopping centers are credited with stemming the retail sales “leakage” to Grand Junction and with putting millions of tax revenues into local governmental coffers, providing employment and opportunity. When the local economy sharply contracted a few years later, Miles continued to do what he does: develop. Just not here. He built Natural Grocers stores throughout the northwest, developed man-camps and built residential homes in Williston, ND during that city’s red-hot, energy-driven boom. Though his building took root out of state, he usually slept in his own bed, piloting his King Air aircraft in and out of these markets.
Said Miles in an interview last month, “the development business is 2.5 times more than a year ago thanks to Covid. I’m expanding four developments. People absolutely want to live here, work remotely from their homes here. Wages are up. Those $15 an hour guys are now $22.50 an hour. It’s a boom.”
Cobble Creek took root in the in the 1990s when developer Tiff Hayden bought longtime agricultural land owned by the Collins family. It was the first major subdivision in Montrose since English Gardens (1965) and there was a similar “not here” campaign. Over time, however, Cobble steadily rose with new homes, a golf course, a clubhouse, a restaurant and other amenities. Spruce Point was developed, too. Some 340 homes have been built and more are under construction.
West Star Development, LLC, which bought out Hayden four years ago, put Cobble up for sale in 2019, prompting concern about a future owner. Earlier this year, 220 homeowners formed a non-profit to manage the clubhouse, the pro shop, tennis courts, 30 acres of green space. A five-member board oversees, but there has been turnover in a salaried general manager’s position. The prospect of new construction over the next few years – noise, dust, portable toilets for tradespeople, all that — has generated unease with some.
Like him or not, Miles has been an engaged citizen and businessman for 30 years. He was a major donor in the building of the San Juan Cancer Center; he writes checks to local charities and causes. He and his wife annually provide the Percheron horses for carriage rides at the ‘Garden of Lights’ Christmas event inside the Montrose Botanical Gardens. Earlier this year, as the pandemic was taking hold and people were joining unemployment lines, Miles waived a month’s rent and utilities at three of his developments in Montrose and Grand Junction.
The development will “fit the character of the community,” said Miles. Included will be walking trails, a pond, a dog park, iron fencing and major landscaping.
He appreciates how homeowners have invested a significant part of their worth into their homes. “I get it,” he added, regarding the upset. “But I live here. I live in view of the development,” adding, “I’ve never embarrassed agencies (planning departments, city councils) who allowed me to develop. My developments have always been an asset to the community.”
