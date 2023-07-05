In the annals of terrible Supreme Court decisions, the 303 Creative case validating discrimination against LGBTQ Americans will be listed as one of the worst. The six conservative justices on the Supreme Court were willing marks for a con job. 

The entire 303 Creative v. Elenis case was fabricated and a political set up — a verdict in search of a case. It was not about free speech. It was never about free speech. It was about a Republican political operative in Colorado, backed up by a dark money funded hate group, the Orwellian “Alliance Defending Freedom,” using the courts to do what the right can’t do in Congress — take away civil rights from LGBTQ Americans.



