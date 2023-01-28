George Waller was murdered 14 miles east of Trinidad in 1873, but his murderer was so feared that the locals let him slip away unmolested.
Once.
John “Chunk” was from Red River, New Mexico, and was generally considered a mean, diabolical man from West Texas. In late December 1873, a horse race and dance was held at a ranch called the San Francisco, east of Trinidad.
There were plenty of men in attendance, and no shortage of whiskey. About half past eleven in the evening, Waller got “into a row” with Chunk. Waller got enraged at a man known as Dutch Bill, and the two had words before Waller struck him with his fist. Another man, who was known as Race Dorse, stepped up and pistol whipped Waller, knocking him down.
When he arose, he asked, “who was it that shot me?” He then spotted Chunk and accused him. Chunk denied the deed, and Waller called him a liar.
Hardly had he uttered the accusation when Chunk commenced shooting, putting four shots into Waller, killing him instantly.
Chunk was brazen, and feared. He calmly walked to his horse and no one made any effort to stop him. After getting his horse, he rode back into the fray and ordered “drinks for the crowd.”
He then rode into Trinidad and sometime past midnight was overheard in a saloon bragging about shooting a man down.
The next day, a large party was formed to chase Chunk down, and over the course of two days found themselves just behind his every move. When they reached Red River, a Texan stronghold, they heard he was there but no one dared give him up. They searched a hotel and mistakenly shot another man who was in a room.
The party gave up and returned to Trinidad.
Almost a year later, Jack Stockton had taken over the old saloon on the Sante Fe Trail that was first established by Jack Allen. The saloon attracted cattle thieves and desperados of all character, and Chunk was one of them.
Chunk was one of Stockton's most expert cattle thieves, and when drinking was known to be cruel and dangerous.
One day, having imbibed pretty freely, he started out on the trail, bent on mischief. Arriving at Trinidad he gave vent to his murderous instincts by riding his horse directly into a crowded saloon and shooting right and left as he went. Men scattered, but not until two of them were shot dead and several others wounded.
Chunk rode out of town and a sheriff's posse soon started after him, pursuing him as far as Stockton's. Upon arriving there they were informed that Chunk was not there, and the posse returned to Trinidad empty handed.
It was then that a man named Allison, who owned a ranch nearby Stockton's place, came into town. Allison was a Texan, and was known to be an ill-mannered man and a dead shot.
“I'll get him,” Allison said of Chunk, and rode all night before getting to Stockton's just before dinner the next day.
Allison sat himself at the dinner table within the saloon, and Chunk came in and took the seat across from him. Both men eyed each other, and Chunk kept his revolver on his lap. Allison kept one hand on his pistol.
They watched each other as a cat would watch a mouse, and ate their dinners without uttering a word. Chunk made a few feint moves by dropping his knife and stooping to pick it up. But Allison watched him so closely that Chunk couldn't find an opportunity to make a move.
Finally, Chunk repeated the ruse and something in his eye convinced Allison that there was no time to be lost, so he quickly raised his revolver and fired a shot through Chunk's forehead, splattering the table with with blood and brains as Chunk fell back in his chair, sitting straight up dead. Chunk had managed to squeeze off a shot, but it was errant in its mark.
Allison, not the least discomposed, resumed his dinner, then coolly saddled his horse and rode to Trinidad.
Once there, he told officials that he had not brought Chunk with him, but if they wanted him he knew where they could easily find him.
Sources: Colorado Daily Chieftain, Dec. 30, 1873; The Rocky Mountain News, Jan. 7, 1884; The Queen Bee, Sept. 24, 1884.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran and board member of the Ouray County Historical Society. He lives in Ouray County and can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.