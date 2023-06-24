In 1881, a train pulling merely five cars lost its brakes just outside of Leadville. The account in the Leadville Weekly Democrat was descriptive and vivid. It goes like this:
A frightful accident occurred on the Denver & Rio Grande railroad, near Eiler's station, shortly after two o'clock yesterday afternoon, and two engines were consigned to a complete wreck.
At twenty-five minutes past one o'clock a freight train left this city, of which George Cullan was the conductor, and his instructions were to meet the incoming freight train at Eiler's. He ordered the engineer to proceed, and passing the boulevard at the first crossing, they struck a grade that is a little more than ordinary.
Below them was coming a freight train from Malta, that was drawn by a switch engine up the grade. The train that left this city began to descend the hill with greater impetus at each section of the track, and instead of going down to Eiler's station at a slow rate of speed, it went forward with lightning-like rapidity. Facing the train, that was now uncontrollable, was another engine, that was puffing and groaning under its herculean efforts to get up the hill.
About one hundred yards beyond Eiler's station is an abrupt curve, and passing this, the engineer has a full view of everything upon the track for at least a mile, with the exception of one cut that is about twenty feet below the surface.
While the outgoing train was going down the hill at a terrible rate, the incoming engine suddenly emerged from its concealment beneath the sides of the cut, and seeing the locomotive coming in front of it and apparently unmanageable, the lever was reversed and they started to recede.
It was too late, however.
The engine that was coming down the hill lessened the distance each second while the efforts of her engineer to stop it were visible to those below. Seeing that a collision was unavoidable, the engineer, fireman and conductor sprang to the ground, and left the locomotive at liberty.
Their frightful example was emulated by those of the incoming train, and soon it was abandoned. It was only a few minutes after they had been deserted that the crash came, and for a moment there was the wildest confusion.
The two locomotives, one trying to retreat and the other making the attack, finally came together. The machinery was thrown up into the air hundreds of feet, and then there was complete dissolution. Pieces of machinery were hurled in every direction and for a time it looked as if there would be the disastrous explosion of boilers. While the bewilderment of engineers, firemen and conductors was at its height, the cars of the incoming train that had been detached from the engine in the collision, began to go down the track gaining momentum at every turn until they looked as if they were winged creatures.
People who happened to be upon the boulevard at the second crossing say that such a sight was never presented before.
The cars went on, however, keeping the track and finally arrived at Malta where they were brought to a standstill. No damage was done to any portion of the train excepting the engines which are in a state of complete and perfect demolition. The track was completely obstructed, and a portion of it was terribly torn up.
********
A month prior, Leadville dealt with another collision, according to the Democrat:
The rails between (Leadville) and Denver have been free from any sanguinary occurrence for some time, and the rest was finally interrupted on Tuesday evening last, shortly after four o'clock, when a terrible wreck occurred.
Freight train number sixteen was moving along, with the lever pretty well opened and it reached Dean's station about twenty-six miles this side of Denver. At this place a flagman is stationed, and when the train arrived he shouted some instructions to the engineer, as he went on in a a slackened speed. The flagman sprang aboard the train and rode on with it, never dreaming that the engineer had misunderstood his reference to the fact that the construction train was a short distance ahead, and that a collision was right in front of them.
Upon the engine was Mr. Parkinson, the engineer and the fireman, and they were pushing ahead in ordinary freight train time, when suddenly they turned a curve in the road, and there standing upon the track with a large force of laborers on each side of it with their pick and shovels in their hands, was the construction train.
It was only a few yards until the two trains would contend for the right of way, and workmen becoming frightened, scrambled up the embankment like a flock of frightened sheep at the approach of the wolf. They stood in horror, and saw the fireman spring from the cab, and rolling over and over lay insensible.
It was only a moment until the crash came, and the witnesses were horrified at seeing the engineer, Parkinson, thrown fifty feet into the air, came down some distance from the wreck.
Death looked so certain that parties who came in last night said that he was already in another world. The fireman who sprang from the engine sustained less injuries, and except a few bruises escaped unhurt.
The collision was the result of the misunderstanding of the words of the flagman, and there is no particular one to censure.
Sources: Leadville Weekly Democrat, Aug. 6 and Sept. 3, 1881.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran and board member of the Ouray County Historical Society. He lives in Ouray County and can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.