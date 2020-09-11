Let us always remember those who perished on this day in 2001.
At 8:45 a.m., a Boeing 767 laden with 20,000 gallons of jet fuel, slammed into the World Trade Center’s north tower near the 80th floor of the 110-story iconic skyscraper.
As stunned observers looked on, and evacuations began all except for those trapped in the floors above, a mere 18 minutes after the first plane’s impact, a second Boeing 767 pierced the 60th floor of the south tower, creating a massive explosion.
As time stood still across our stunned nation, millions of Americans watched the events unfold. Meanwhile, American Airlines flight 77 circled Washington, D.C., and crashed into the west side of the Pentagon at 9:45 a.m.
Fifteen minutes later the south tower of the World Trade Center collapsed. A half-hour after that, the second World Trade Center building collapsed.
A fourth plane, United flight 93, which had been delayed in take off from Newark, crashed in a rural field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania at 10:10 a.m. The heroism of the passengers aboard that plane is well documented. Passengers learned of the other attacks while in air, and knowing they weren’t returning to the airport, rushed the cockpit with a fire extinguisher. The plane flipped and hit the ground at approximately 500 miles per hour. The intended target has been speculated to have been either the White House, the U.S. Capitol or Camp David.
Citizens of 78 countries died in the attacks carried out by Islamic terrorists. A total of 2,977 people were killed, not counting the 19 terrorists aboard the four planes. The total count does include brave first responders: 343 firefighters and paramedics, 23 New York City police officers and 37 Port Authority police officers, who all selfishly ran toward the chaos to try to rescue those who were trapped in the burning buildings.
Remember the fallen from 9/11:
World Trade Center: 2,763
Pentagon: 189
Flight 93: 44
Last week, I mentioned that sales tax in the city of Ouray is up through July, year over year, $573,182 compared to $549,165.
On the surface, this seems amazing. In late March, through April and early May, you could pull up any one of the three Main Street web cams in Ouray be hard pressed to spot a car parked anywhere along the street.
Merchants adapted as restaurants moved to take-out only, and retailers quickly pushed online sales.
Then came the stimulus checks, and Colorado’s Gov. Polis slowly opened things up in mid-May. Tourists came, and they came in waves. And locals got out and about, too.
Sales have been booming ever since.
The stories come from all sectors. One hotelier told me this week that their room revenue in August was the best they’ve ever had. Another merchant said Labor Day weekend sales were up 100 percent. In my shop, September sales are up over prior year, and I missed two days this year being closed for personal reasons.
And it’s not just Ouray that has experienced the flood of visitors.
In Telluride, according to an August 30 article in the Telluride Daily Planet, sales tax in that town collected through June was $3.3 million, a figure just 5 percent below prior year-to-date. Town officials expect that gap to narrow as collections that were deferred in March and April finish rolling in.
The town’s Real Estate Transfer Tax, an indicator of the strength of the real estate sales market, is out the roof, as one town official reported RETT to be more than $1 million over budget.
In Gunnison County, according to an August 26 article in the Crested Butte Chronicle & Pilot, sales tax revenue for year-end through June was up 5.68 percent. According to the Colorado Association of Realtors, single-family home sales in Gunnison County through July are up 12.8 percent, and the average sales price is up 2 percent.
Between January and May this year, according to an August 14 article in the Colorado Hometown Weekly, Colorado municipalities generated $1 billion fewer in retail sales compared to prior year, which appears to be a lot, but represents only a 2 percent drop in net taxable retail sales.
Still, this is a more “hit” than “miss” accounting of the gains in the state, as two out of three cities or towns show growth versus decline. Of the lost sales, half the total came from Denver and another 20 percent from Boulder, Lone Tree, Grand Junction and Breckenridge, according to CHW.
This isn’t to say that all is rosy. There are sectors of the economy that are struggling, such as restaurants and new car sales.
Ever curious what kind of feedback a columnist gets when he or she writes a critical piece? It varies, actually, depending on the emotional investment in the subject matter.
Last week’s piece I wrote about the annual Jeep Raffle in Ouray being in jeopardy of continuing its 55-year tradition, brought response from both ends of the spectrum.
One note I got said, “That article you wrote was awesome.”
Another response came from the other side of the ledger. As I was crossing Main Street, one person who vehemently disagrees with my opinion drove by and yelled, “You’re taking your life in your hands there, Alan.”
So, if you guessed the responses vary from classy to classless, you were right on the mark.
