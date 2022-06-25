On a December Saturday night in 1899, A. J. McElroy walked into the Western Hotel bar in Ouray and ordered a drink, handing the owner of the bar a ten dollar piece that wasn’t worth a cent.
That same night, McEloy’s partner in crime, James Vincent, did the same thing at Tom Sloan’s saloon in Ouray.
Sloan, who was the only one tending bar at his establishment located on lower Third Street that night, picked up the counterfeit coin and immediately knew it didn’t feel right. It was lightweight and felt thin. But Sloan didn’t let on.
He figured that by giving the fellow change for the coin he could hold him there until he could figure out how to get the man under arrest.
His plan immediately backfired as the man left the bar as soon as change was made.
Meanwhile, around the corner on Seventh Avenue, Pete Larson, owner of the saloon in the Western Hotel, immediately found Marshal Harry Kirk and reported the incident.
McElroy had left the bar, but Kirk and Larson tracked him down and found him conversing with a man in front of the White House saloon on Second Street, and he was arrested.
Meanwhile, Vincent, who had passed a fake coin at Sloan’s saloon, skipped town and was suspected to have gone down valley to Ridgway.
Sloan took a rig at 1 a.m. and drove to Ridgway. Sheriff Edgar followed by train the next morning. The two arrested Vincent and locked him up in Ouray city jail. McElroy was on ice in the county jail.
The men professed not to know each other, though both were from Montrose and a letter was found linking the two.
McElroy had a preliminary hearing before Judge Brookfield a few days later. He was charged with attempting to obtain money by fraudulent means. He testified that he secured the ten dollar piece from a man near Montrose, and gave change for it. The first he knew it was counterfeit, he exclaimed, was when he tried to pass it at the Western Hotel for a glass of beer.
Vincent had his preliminary hearing the next day, and said he had met McElroy recently and that McElroy had loaned him a few dollars. As for counterfeit coins, he knew nothing, he testified.
A few months later, in early February, both men pleaded guilty to passing counterfeit coin, and were sentenced to the penitentiary in Cañon City.
Federal officials, it was reported, had obtained the dies used to cast the coins, and gig was up for the two.
McElroy got three to five years, and Vincent received one to three years.
••••••••••
On a summer night in June 1899, John Vaughan and Frank Stone, companions from Butte, Montana, were on a spree together in Ouray and quite intoxicated before midnight.
The two were sharing a room at the St. Elmo Hotel, and Stone, in his enlivened state slipped away to go to the hotel room. There, according to Vaughan’s story, Stone reached into a pants pocket of Vaughan’s and took a one dollar bill.
When Vaughan confronted Stone about the dollar bill, a fist fight broke out between the two in front of the White House saloon. Vaughan got the worst of it, and retreated to the hotel room, while Stone continued down the street to the Bank saloon.
Stone, upon entering the Bank saloon, informed the bartender, Tom Manion, that Vaughan had threatened Stone’s life, and he expected Vaughan to come through the doors with a knife at any minute.
Stone then asked Manion if he could wash up, and Manion told him to go in the back room and get cleaned up and to stay there.
Vaughan went back to clean up, but didn’t stay there. He came back into the bar just as Vaughan entered the room, pulling a revolver from his pocket and without uttering a word, fired a shot at Stone.
His aim was true, and Stone fell to the floor mortally wounded.
Drs. Rowan and Ashley were sent for, and Stone was taken to the Miner’s hospital.
Meanwhile, Vaughan made no effort to escape. Instead, he sat down in a chair in the Bank saloon and informed the gathering crowd to send for a marshal.
Night Marshal Jim Kirk was passing the Western Hotel when he heard the shots, and entered the Bank saloon and placed Vaughan under arrest after a brief tussle for the gun.
Stone wasn’t expected to live, as Drs. Fish and Rowan didn’t bother treating the wounded man. Stone didn’t give a statement at first, but his condition briefly improved and he told Mr. Wheeler, deputy district attorney, that Vaughan had threatened to murder him.
Vaughan was convicted of murdering an unarmed man.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.