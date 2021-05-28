Nothing against Ouray County’s public health director, Tanner Kingery, and the county’s board of county commissioners, but their issuance of Order No. 13 this week really didn’t mean a whole lot.
The order rescinded Order No. 12, enacted in early May to keep our county masked up through the first week of June.
Thing is, masks have been nothing more than a suggestion and preference since Order No. 12 took effect.
In the verbiage of Order No. 13, the health director pleads with county residents to “take the pledge.” It goes on to encourage everyone to “follow the ‘Five Commitments of Containment’ to curb the spread of COVID-19 and help keep our County and community open.”
If we don’t do a good job adhering to the few restrictions remaining, and the virus kicks up again, the Order threatens fines of up to $5,000 and imprisonment in the county jail for up to 18 months. However, the settings where masks are required are in prisons, hospitals, the DMV, schools and jails, and only those who are not vaccinated or only partially vaccinated must mask up.
You’ll notice, these are settings the state can control and require “proof” of vaccination. For a small business owner though, there’s no vaccination ‘card check’ at the door. That would be unmanageable and preposterous.
My vaccination card looks like something off the back of a cereal box that someone scribbled some dates and numbers upon. It doesn’t have a holographic imprint of the state seal, a picture ID or anything else that looks unique. There is an alpha/numeric number written beside each vaccination date, but it means nothing to the average person. Both of my vaccination dates are hand-written on the card and signed by “OCPH.” That’s Ouray County Public Health.
Somehow these cards are being referred to as some sort of future “passport.”
According to Webmd.com, the National Association of Attorneys General wrote a letter in April that was signed by nearly all states. In it, they attempted to shut down online sales of blank vaccination cards that could be filled in by the buyer.
“People who buy fake cards can have their own information added to the card or add it in themselves,” the NAAG said, “so it appears they have been vaccinated when they have not.”
From my limited Photoshop skills acquired during my publishing days, I could easily make a vaccination card. The paper has no watermark, and the card stock is basic Office Depot supply.
Thus, this whole vaccination gig is on the honor system.
Do you want your business to be open or not? If so, the state and county is asking you to trust in yourself and your fellow man. They just don’t trust you, which is why they continue to beg for some sort of obedience, even in an act of relenting.
The pledge, or plea as it is, includes these five wish list items:
• Wear a mask (That train left the station a month ago.)
• Physical distance (This summer? In Ouray?)
• Minimize group size (What does that even mean in a tourist town with hotels booked to the gills through October?)
• Wash hands frequently (You either learned this from your mother at an early age or you didn’t.)
• Stay at home when sick and get tested (Loved the article in the local paper a few months ago that said the antibody tests weren’t reliable.)
People have been walking around this county in and out of businesses without masks for at least the last month with no enforcement by the county.
So, nothing against the health director and the county commissioners, but if you weren’t going to enforce your own orders before, what makes you think anyone believes you’ll enforce any future orders?
That’s the problem with any future pandemic over-lording from now on. Some may indeed follow a five-point pledge, but many will never take the county seriously when it issues Order No. 14.
We’ve learned several things about pandemics, including these three things: 1) Viruses can be deadly, 2) The government is willing to pay us to stay at home and not work, and 3) the people giving the orders don’t follow through on their threats.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com
