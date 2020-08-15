What is gray area drinking? And do we need to worry about it?
Given all the stress of COVID-19, it seems that people are drinking more alcohol than in the past. You may have heard the term “gray area drinking,” and wondered what it means, or whether it applies to you. As the name implies, gray area drinking occupies the space between the occasional drink and drinking so much that you become incapacitated. Though gray area drinkers function capably and don’t usually have major consequences to their drinking, it can still be problematic.
How can you tell if you’re in that gray area? In her TedTalk on gray area drinking, Ms. Park, the founder of Healthy Discoveries, outlines the following five signs:
• You silently worry about, and regret, your drinking.
• You drink between two extremes: you don’t rely on drinking to function, but you drink regularly.
• You can stop drinking, but it’s hard to stay stopped.
• Your drinking often doesn’t look problematic to those around you.
• You flip-flop between telling yourself to stop drinking and that you just need to live a little.
How does it start? Like many other behaviors, gray drinking can start gradually; a drink once a month turns into a drink with every evening meal. One drink at happy hour turns into three or four because you tell yourself you don’t have to drive anywhere in the morning — you now work from home, so why not? Gray area drinking will look different for everyone.
Why does gray area drinking happen? We can answer that question by asking ourselves what drinking does for us: is it relaxing, an opportunity for socializing, or part of an end-of-the-day ritual? How do we feel when we have a drink in hand? If we understand why we take a drink, we can begin to look at other ways to meet those needs. If drinking helps us to relax, we can try meditation or yoga. If drinking is the social glue that brings friends together, we can explore some other new social activities like game nights. As we give ourselves more of what we’re really craving, the perceived need for alcohol will diminish.
If you pause to reflect, and you notice that alcohol is helping you to cope with feelings of worry, disconnection, isolation, or fear, you’re not alone. You may find it helpful to try one of the suggestions above. It can also be helpful to speak with a counselor about feelings of depression or anxiety that may be hiding under that drinking.
If you think you need more help, there is a lot of support available to you. If you are feeling lonely or worried, we offer 24 phone support seven days a week via The Center Support Line at 970-252-6220. Take a free online assessment here. If you would like to learn more about treatment options, reach out to The Center for Mental Health at 970-252-3200 or visit www.centermh.org. We also offer free access to an online mental health support tool called myStrength.
The Center for Mental Health is the local community behavioral health center serving individuals and families in Delta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Montrose, Ouray and San Miguel counties.
Kathleen Burnell, MA, LPC, LAC, NCC, Director of Substance Use Services at The Center for Mental Health contributed to this article.
