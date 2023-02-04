Today I borrow from a trusted source, the sketches written by Rev. J. J. Gibbons, of his travels and calls to do God's work in the harsh mountain conditions of the early 1880s:

In the morning I met my old friend McCormick, a bachelor, who came to Rico in 1881, when the boom was on, built a cabin and located several claims. McCormick's cabin was the very warmest and snuggest house in town; everything was as neat as wax, indicating what a comfortable place a willing bachelor may have.



