Today I borrow from a trusted source, the sketches written by Rev. J. J. Gibbons, of his travels and calls to do God's work in the harsh mountain conditions of the early 1880s:
In the morning I met my old friend McCormick, a bachelor, who came to Rico in 1881, when the boom was on, built a cabin and located several claims. McCormick's cabin was the very warmest and snuggest house in town; everything was as neat as wax, indicating what a comfortable place a willing bachelor may have.
McCormick had one of those famous chests modeled after the traditional Irish chest, with the exception, however, that the chest in question was his sleeping quarters. In daytime it served for a lounge, the blankets being stowed within it. At night it was unfolded. The lid with legs suitably fitted to it, answered for one bed, on which I slept when I was in Rico, while the owner slept in the chest proper.
McCormick had been running a tunnel into the mountain for years. Alone he had driven it many hundred feet. Fickle fortune, however, did not smile upon him, and the strike which he hoped to make, remained in a state of possibility.
His hopes brightened when the great strike was made on the Enterprise mine, and twelve hours a day were put in forcing his way into the solid granite.
During all these years of suspense the grub sack was in a low state; bacon, flap-jacks and a dozen of Kansas eggs for Lenten fare, with a surplus of Colorado potatoes, formed the solids for the ambitious driller in the mine.
Now and then, when the larder grew empty, McCormick was compelled to work at other mines in order to replenish his vanishing commons and acquire a little capital to buy powder.
After supper my genial host lit his pipe, took an old violin from over the door and sat down to discourse sweet music. While not an artist like Paganini, he possessed more than ordinary musical talent and played many difficult pieces at sight, which is a rare thing for a workman. I usually ended the evening with a devotional practice. McCormick was a devout Christian.
For twelve years in the mountains around Rico, he had worked hard and tried to make a sale of his property, but failed. He was growing old and suffering from an injury received when a boy, and his sufferings were aggravated by the great altitude at which he lived. Scarcity of money, however, prevented him from seeking change of climate. At last, broken down in health, he saddled his little burro, and packing the necessary furniture, sought an inferior altitude and milder climate near Grand Junction.
McCormick rested at a cabin by the wayside, and asked the hospitality of the owner. But after a few days' illness he died, the burro, the violin, the gun and the dog defraying the funeral expenses of one the noblest men I have met the far west.
The unction has now touched the Christian,
His lips are still moist from the oil,
Scarce has absolution been giv'n,
When nature succumbs to the toil.
The crucifix clasped to his bosom,
A tear on his cheek lately shed,
A word for his mother and family,
The soul of the miner has fled.
Beside him we watched from the midnight,
Till heaven unlocked the new day,
We laid him to rest on the hillside,
From home and dear friends far away.
(Source: In the San Juan, by J. J. Gibbons, Western Reflections Publishing Company.)
