Explosions around the Virginius Mine above Ouray weren’t uncommon, so it was of no consequence that the one Billy Maher touched off didn’t raise concerns.
Maher owned half a dozen mining claims around the famed Virginius Mine, and had built himself a small 10’x15’ cabin above timberline from which to operate. By early spring of 1891, he had been prospecting and mining in these mountains for nearly seven years. He was a hustler.
His cabin was amid rocks, rocks and more rocks. He had hauled local timber from lower heights for construction, and dug out a cellar in the rocky foundation to keep his vegetables.
In winter, he slept with the potatoes and carrots for fear they would freeze under the cabin. He melted snow in winter for water, and drank from the many springs during warmer months.
Billy had married the year before to Ella Monahan. They were wed in the Catholic Church in Ouray by Rev. Gibbons. William and Ella were popularly known in town and were showered with gifts and well-wishes from all.
Billy spent the fall of 1890 and early months of 1891 at the mine in desolate, freezing conditions. He, like any faithful prospector, was due to hit it rich any day. He took time out to come to Ouray for Christmas that winter, and bestowed his usual greeting, “How are you, anyhow?’ upon everyone he saw. He assisted with Mass, giving all the devotion of his soul.
He came back to town in the middle of February, his last visit, and remarked how difficult the journey from the mines had been through the deep snow. He became attached to an English pointer owned by Rev. Gibbons, and the dog was fond of Billy, so much so that Billy took the dog back with him.
While Billy and his mining partner scratched out precious minerals in the mines, Prince, the pointer, faithfully stood guard at the cabin all day.
Everything was progressing well, as the days began to lengthen and the warming glow of spring was beginning to overtake the cold.
Then tragedy called.
“It is an unfortunate custom of miners to take giant powder into their cabins,” recalled Rev. Gibbons, “hold it by the fire and thaw it out. When frozen it will not explode, but when thawed it is one of the most dangerous and powerful explosives.”
On the morning of Feb. 25, Billy was thawing eight sticks of the explosive powder on the stove when they exploded, sending the stove through the roof. Billy was badly mangled, including his right hand which was holding a stick at the time. His business partner, who was washing dishes, was nearly unscathed.
Billy’s right hand was void of flesh, the explosion cleaning everything but bone. His clothes were in tatters, his face covered in powder. The blast threw him under the bed, and his partner, after yelling Billy’s name with no answer, thought his friend must be dead. After a few moments, his partner was able to rise from the floor, open his eyes and it was then he saw his friend under the bed in a heap. He went to him, and Billy managed to say in a whisper, “Wrap me in a blanket and bring help.”
The Terrible mine was situated about a mile down the mountain, but the snow was so deep that the trip for help was going to require snowshoes. Billy’s partner, having never worn them, put them on his hands and used a sort of swimming motion to make his way to the Terrible.
Meanwhile, Prince lay mournfully in the snow, upon what was part of the roof. He directed his wailing howls toward the Humbolt mine, somewhat closer than the Terrible but at a steep ascent from the cabin. Prince took off toward the Humbolt, and after plowing through heavy snow managed to reach a trail where he encountered a miner.
The dog sat and moaned and barked, and made hints and gestures of starting back toward the cabin in hopes of luring the miner to follow. The miner, instead, thought he was under attack from the dog and shooed it away.
It was three in the afternoon when Billy’s partner, half-frozen and wet, pulled himself up to the Terrible. He had left the cabin at 7:30 that morning.
A team of four men were quickly dispatched to the cabin. With snowshoes on, they took the route to the Humbolt then across the trail Prince had taken. They reached the cabin in short order, fashioned a sled and wrapped Billy in blankets. The trip down was hindered with the weight of the miner in tow, but they managed to get to a staging area where they were to meet a fresh team of four who would carry Billy the rest of the way to Ouray.
No help arrived, and the four ended up taking Billy the entire way to Ouray.
Upon reaching the Terrible the next morning, the four scolded a mine manager who was supposed to have arranged the relay, wondering why no one was sent for relief.
“We did send four men,” he replied, “at dusk yesterday.”
Instantly, they all looked down the mountain at the tracks which stopped at a massive, fresh slide. They knew at once what fate had befallen the four miners.
“All the bodies were found after energetic search,” reported the Solid Muldoon, “and they had been under the white funeral pall for about eighteen hours. One suffocated, as the space above the head had been melted by labored breathing. One had a broken neck, and the other two were crushed instantly. None of them were buried over four feet below the surface, and all with arms extended as if warding off the crushing rush of the avalanche.
Billy held on for a few days. Rev. Gibbons, at top volume, read scripture and Billy, deafened and blinded, whispered a few prayers in return.
He was laid to rest in the cemetery near Portland, just north of Ouray, which is now called Cedar Hill Cemetery. It is there, today, where you can find his marker with the simple inscription: “William F. Maher Unknown – 7 Feb 1891 Aged 32 Years”
Rev. Gibbons read, in part, a eulogy:
‘Tis dreary to-night on the mountain,
The starlight is hid in the sky.
The thick snow is falling and drifting,
From each rugged peak’s point on high.
Away on Mount Sneffels bare summits,
Where nature so awesome appears.
Where the gloom-shaded face of the morn,
Distracts the beholder with fears.
A miner is dying and praying ...
Sources: “In the San Juan” by Rev. J. J. Gibbons; The Solid Muldoon, May 9, 1890 and Feb. 6, 1891.
