In the early days of newspapering on the Western Slope, being a cheerleader for your town or camp was often cloaked as reporting the news. If a local miner struck a small vein of precious metal, it became the find of the century in that area’s paper. Publishers and towns, then, turned around and sent their glowing newspapers east to lure investors into mountain towns.
All a successful prospector needed was a big bankroll behind him, and with the promise of the riches of the West, and the constant romanticizing of an untapped wilderness, east coast money was easy to be had.
A town or camp newspaper in Colorado in the late 1800s and early 1900s, for the most part, acted as a “booster,” in many ways embellishing the conditions and prospects of wealth and success in fledgling settlements.
One newspaper in Marble was even called The Marble Booster. No mystery there as to its mission statement. It’s editor and publisher, Frank Frost, was recruited from a small town newspaper in Kansas in 1911 to be Marble’s mouthpiece of propaganda. In his initial issue, Frost wrote that his paper would be “an independent newspaper devoted to the interests of Marble.”
Frost was brought in to Marble to start a paper because Evan Williams, publisher of the The Marble Times and Crystal Silver Lance, was given the boot by the town. Williams lacked the necessary flair needed to sugarcoat Marble. Frost’s claim of independence was a hollow refrain. He knew who buttered his bread.
Here are some examples of Western Slope newspapers, of how they romanticized and pandered to an audience far outside their local sphere:
No doubt there are many persons who will wonder what they will do if they should come here to start any particular business and not find it profitable immediately, or who might think that there is a possibility of a failure in the mining interests of the country. To such I have only to say stick to your business and live economically for a time, and as for the mines they will never fail, especially those of the Elk Mountains.
Sylvester Richardson, founder of Gunnison
Writing in The Chieftain,
March 29, 1877
The railroad will undoubtedly be extended to Marble and Crystal. This branch will almost certainly be an electric road and the electricity will be generated from the power provided by the high falls at Marble. Large Marble cutting works are planned to be erected in the near future, the sample shipment of marble blocks to the East having proved that the quality is first class.
Aspen Democrat
September 8, 1901
On my word and honor, I hereby now declare that as long as I am a resident of this community it will be my constant aim to boost all the time and every time. I will do what I can for any public work that has the good of the community as its object. I will submit and abide by majority rule and will not knock and howl my head off if things are not done my way. I will take no radical extreme position on the question before the people, and will have due regad (sic) for the opinions of my friesds (sic) and neighbors when their opinions are opposed to mine. I will always try to see something good for my town and my people, or I’ll keep my bazoo shut and ‘cut it out’ like a man. I realize that if the community is good enough to live in it is the proper place to spend my money in especially when I am patronizing legitimate industries. I will do all within my power to foster, promote, build up and support eveey (sic) legitimate industry in my home town.
Elk Mountain Pilot
May 4, 1911
With his pipe in his mouth, his trusty Winchester in the hollow of his arm, and his diminutive donkey walking by his side, he sets forth on his journey to find a mine. All he owns in the world is packed on the donkey’s back, and consists, for the most part, a sack of flour, a piece of “sowbelly,” (bacon) a few potatoes, a little coffee, and (sometimes) a little dried fruit. These, together with a few cooking utensils, and his tools, which are always of the best, make up all that he needs to make him happy.
Is this his first trip? By no means; this may be the 29th or 30th spring that he has started out in the same manner, and with a hope just as high. To be sure he has failed to make a strike all these years, but that was hard luck, and anyhow, he will this time; he feels just as sure of this as he would if he had the mine patented and a syndicate ready to purchase—for of course he does not intend to keep it, a prospector never does; if he should keep it he could no longer prospect.
Evan Williams, Editor and Proprietor
The Marble Times and Crystal Silver Lance
October 12, 1900
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.
