The Lions Club never ceases to amaze me! Throughout the years they have been outstanding leaders. At one time, not that many years ago, there were actually enough Lion members to keep two clubs afloat. What with all the changes in our lives, club memberships of all organizations have witnessed a drastic drop in numbers; however, the long-standing group of Lions in Montrose continues to hang on; continues to work hard and accomplish so much!
One of the things they enjoy doing, is naming a recipient of the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award. This is an international award named for the founder of Lions Club International with headquarters in Chicago. It recently celebrated its 51st year of global humanitarianism. Not all small Lions Clubs participate in International Lions, but I am very proud to say that our Montrose club does.
The Fellowship contributions help bring medicine to those who need it or teach children to avoid drugs through Lions Quest. Just one Melvin Jones Fellow award contribution can restore the sight of 167 individuals or provide Lions Quest to 67 youth.
The recipients of these Melvin Jones Fellow awards can feel nothing but humble with a desire to do more and be more; to be extremely grateful to our local club for all the good they accomplish each and every year. I personally know this because I was extremely surprised to be named this year’s recipient at their annual picnic last week.
Actually I was blown away and still trying to figure out “why!” I’m not even a Lion, but so very proud to be recognized by them. Thank you Lions members. I do salute you for all you do and will try to live up to this extreme honor. I want to invite those of you out there who want to enrich your lives and do something that counts, look into becoming a member of this elite group. They need your help to survive and continue to serve.
All my life I have looked up to the Lions. I remember when I was just a little girl, my mother waited for the Lions Club broom sale every year because she thought they were the best brooms made, plus she wanted to support their sale in order to help the blind. The brooms are made in North Carolina at Industries of the Blind where they also manufacture mops, trash bags, dish cloth and towel sets and sponges. The products are now available online and in a few stores.
The Lions were the first to offer help when I first started working at the Historical Museum in 1984. The museum needed room to expand. I discovered the rooms upstairs when I crawled through the small access in the ceiling of one of the downstairs rooms. The original depot had high ceilings that had been dropped which created vacant space overhead.
The first thing the Historical Society did was to consult with the city since the old depot is a city-owned building. As soon as our plan was approved, our president at the time, Dick Ludwig, started drawing up plans and determined that we could indeed use that space if we installed a staircase and reinforced the floors in order to support the weight. We were fortunate to find a construction company who could do the work.
As with any remodel, one thing led to another. We wanted carpeting in the new upstairs room as well as one of the downstairs rooms that just had a painted cement floor. We called for help from some of the organizations. Guess who was first to respond. The Lions! They were a huge help in financially aiding us to complete the project.
Marilyn Cox, a native of Montrose County, grew up on a farm and was always surrounded by countless family members who instilled the love of family and history. She retired from the Montrose County School District and, for 21 years, served as curator of the Montrose County Historical Museum.
