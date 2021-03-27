In the R-2 high-density residential zone of Ouray, multi-family dwellings are permitted. It’s possible if you bought a single-family dwelling in that zone that you never expected multi-unit condominiums to be built in your neighborhood.
But that doesn’t mean you’re going to be able to stop it from happening.
Two business people in Ouray have proposed constructing three buildings, each comprised of 10 condo units, to offer what they term as affordable housing for Ouray Silver Mine employees.
Affordable housing is in the neighborhood of a one-bedroom 600 sq.ft. condo for about $1,200 per month, and a nearly 800 sq.ft. two-bedroom for $1,500 per month.
Still, it beats having to rent a place in Montrose or Delta and commute to a mine outside of Ouray.
The proposed 3-acre site is in the Hinkson Terrace area, which is just off the north end of Oak Street. For the first six years, condos will be rented to OSM employees, but that obligation will sunset and the condos will be made available to be sold individually.
The plan does not sit well with some neighbors and residents of the city, many of whom wrote letters of opposition to Ouray City Manager Silas Clarke and the city council.
The Ouray Planning Commission denied the request to build, but the city council took it up and is allowing the project to continue into the planning stage.
“This is not affordable housing designed for and limited to the workers and residents of Ouray,” Corey Bloom wrote to the council and city administrator, “but a high density condominium project for the workers of a private business, Ouray Silver Mines, whose parent company is based in Canada.”
Another resident, Kristin Boettger, wrote: “It is irresponsible to jeopardize the property values of the adjacent homes. The increased traffic on Oak Street and the increased strain on water and other utilities would in no way benefit the citizens of Ouray.”
As for a request by the developers for the city to cut service fees, Mary Ann Buxton wrote: “Last year my Ouray City Services bill increased about 25%. How do you think I and others feel about a request by the developers that they be allowed a $450,000 gift for reducing their tap fees? I am incensed by what I would call arrogance in that request!”
Cindy Carothers opposed the project, primarily due to the plan to cut a 350-degree swath into an unstable hillside in order to carve out space for the buildings. She said: “The Ouray Valley is surrounded by interbedded steep, loose sedimentary rock (Hermosa and Cutler formations). This faulting at the hinge of the monocline and the erosive character of the outcropping Cutler Formation…is just above the proposed condominium.”
Larry Meckel echoed the concern about cutting into the cliff face: “Any excavation of the steep, natural rocks back to create additional space is creating an even more unstable geologic hazard for those units. They will additionally dislodge and fall or slide in due time.”
Other complaints include noise, traffic, snow removal and a project contrary to the new city master plan.
Kane Marschall and Alison Choate wrote: “The impact of an apartment complex in our neighborhood would decrease home values and change the dynamic of the area. This area should be for families, and 597-754 square feet does not accommodate a family…this is not a solution for housing in Ouray.”
Russ and Martha Metzger questioned the purpose of the “affordable housing,” saying it’s really housing for a private enterprise: “Isn’t it really workforce housing for the silver mine workers? Why would Ouray residents want to give ($450,000 waiver of tap fees) developers more profit when the city of Ouray is struggling with money for a new sewage and possibly water treatment plants as well as water lines under the city?”
According to a recent press release by Aurcana Silver Corporation, parent company of Ouray Silver Mines, the “mine’s primary metal is silver, with gold, lead, zinc and copper by-product credits. The company is fully funded and fully permitted to start production at the mine in the third quarter of 2021. The mine is expected to produce approximately 2.3 million ounces of silver over the first five years.”
At today’s price of an ounce of silver, that equates to nearly $58 million dollars gross on just that metal, or nearly $10.2 million per year.
With that kind of expectation, and with a company knowing it will need a workforce to meet that production, you’d think that affordable housing would have been built into its business plan before it ramped up operations.
With all these concerns, and all that money, surely a company that touts itself as a “top 10 performing company in the mining sector” could step in and come up with a solution that works for all of Ouray, especially since they’ve already put the cart before the horse by starting production without, evidently, providing for its workforce.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com
