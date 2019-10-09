Good morning, Montrose.
••••••
Yes on 2A Town Halls…..The mail ballots go out soon. The election is Nov. 5. City voters will decide on the initiative to put more police on patrol, expand police presence in local schools, develop better crime prevention intelligence and construct new police headquarters. All this and more, including partnerships with the sheriff’s department and mental health agencies, to address escalating crime incidences, particularly felonies, in Montrose. Tomorrow, (Thursday) there will be two “town hall” meetings at Colorado Mesa University-Montrose campus, inside Cascade Hall. It’s the former Community Options Building. The first meeting will be at 12 noon, the second at 6 p.m. City officials will be there to discuss particulars and answer questions.
••••••
From the I-Know-This-Sounds-Like-An-Ad-Dept:……The Notebook likes to say hello to the folks at the Western Heritage Farms booth on Saturdays at the Farmers Market in Centennial Plaza. Steve Hale always has a welcoming handshake. I often end up buying some of his steaks and his red pepper beef jerky. More and more people, Steve says, while waiting on customers this summer at his booth, are relocating from the Front Range. “They’re sick of the traffic, the congestion, the big-city messes,” he says. Back in the day, I hired his sister, Elaine Hale-Jones, as the lifestyles editor at the MDP. First staffer I employed. When we showed up to take over and start publishing the MDP, I had no institutional memory of Montrose, but having grown up in the newspaper biz, knew it was invaluable. So, I asked around: who knew names and places and at the same time, could make stories sing. Elaine was then working at a real estate office; their parents had owned KUBC. Her byline graced the pages of the Press for many years thereafter, particularly the Focus sections on the Sunday edition which was started in October of 1997. She also managed the stories and photos about weddings, engagements, obituaries and other society news. “Those were good years,” she said one recent Saturday. Her work was regularly awarded by the Colorado Press Association. Elaine’s also authored two local history books and she’s the current president of the Montrose Altrusa Club. The Saturday morning Farmer’s Markets will continue out of doors through October in Centennial Plaza…….Dept. of Incidental info……So where did the tradition of handshakes comes from? Archaeological ruins and ancient texts (not the smart phone variety) point to Greece in the 5th century BC, say researchers. It reflects a gesture between two soldiers. The hand holds no weapon……
••••••
Nobody asked me, but……Never thought I’d live to see Joe Camel and the Marlboro Man would look good again by comparison. But this vaping, e-cigarette business, my oh my. It’s akin to putting a straw into a car battery and taking a long slurp……Worthy of Ink……I often wear a baseball cap, purchased from the City of Montrose’ merchandise store inside City Hall-Visitors Bureau. The stitching reads: “Stay Here, Play Everywhere.” It’s the city’s tourism motto and my go-to head wear. Guys with thinning hair (read: “going bald”) often turn to “gimme caps” as a form of covering up. (And what’s a “gimme cap?” A Texas term from the 1970s, when cheap, “trucker-style” foam caps became popular. Upon store checkout, the customer would say, “and gimme one of them caps.” Digressing, alas…..) So, to dress up my City of Montrose cap about 18 months ago, Daughter Ryann bought me a Kurt Vonnegut face pin. He’s one of my favorite authors. I don’t know how many times people would start a conversation: why are you wearing a Bob Ross pin? “It’s not Bob Ross,” I’d explain, “it’s Kurt Vonnegut.” Yet, the other day, Emilio Lucero at Go Big Banners.com, over on N. First Street, recognized it immediately: “Nice Vonnegut pin.” A first……
••••••
Of book matters……The card came in the mail, (stamped) and the other kind (electronic) as well. The semi-annual Montrose Friends of the Library Used Book Sale is coming Oct. 18-20. It’s a good reason to join the group because you get in early and get first dibs. Why, if you turn off the teevee and dig around in the couch and find five bucks, you get to fill a reusable bag full of good reads. The semi-annual book sales are always good times to visit with other like-minded readers, recommend books to others and admire the books you bought for a dollar or so……Break Out the Pink……For 27 years, our local Bosom Buddies breast cancer support group has turned out hundreds of 5K runners and walkers on crisp October mornings to raise money for awareness and to support those who have received a lousy diagnosis. Usually, other cancer survivors of all kinds show up, too, to offer support and hope. It’s this Saturday, Oct. 12, with registration beginning at 8 a.m., the event beginning at 9. The event is rich in memories, celebrations of survival, and festive. Montrose Memorial Hospital is also a presenting sponsor.
••••••
Winning Sign: “I don’t always roll a joint, but when I do, it’s my ankle.” – sign, outside El Arroyo restaurant, Austin, Texas.
Stephen Woody was the publisher of community daily newspapers for 38 years in four cities, including the Montrose Daily Press, 1997-2011.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.