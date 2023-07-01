OPINION: A view from the top

These days, people race to the top of Pike's Peak in cars, on bikes and by foot. The mystery of the summit has been revealed time and again. After the rush to the Rockies in 1859, known by the slogan “Pike's Peak or Bust,” the pinnacle of the iconic mountain was still a mystery, and the view a marvel to behold.
As published in August 1860, here is an early account and description, entitled “Ascent of Pike's Peak.” The views from, perhaps, the new territory's most famous 14-er, was astounding:
The junior editor of the Golden City Mountaineer has recently climbed the Peak, and thus discourses thereof, and its surroundings, in the account of his visit to Colorado City:
“While in that region we ascended Pike's Peak, in fulfillment of a vow we made when first reaching the territory.
From the top of this mountain is probably one of the finest views on the continent. To the east the “Great American Desert” stretches out, looking not unlike the ocean when gazed upon from a promontory. The course of the rivers and smaller streams can be plainly traced for a great distance.
The Platte, the Arkansas and all their head tributaries can thus be followed until they dwindle to mere threads, and are lost in ye dim distance.
A dark expanse, like cloud shadows on a barren plain, shows the position of the pineries. Long, narrow stretches of sand, like chalk marks on a billiard table, extend here and there across those great prairies in strange contrast with the green wavy lines that mark the meanderings of the streams.
In the north and south, mountains fill the limit of vision, Long's Peak being the northern, and the Spanish Peaks, the opposite bound.
Away in the west, - 'Alps on Alps arise.' - 'til the eye is lost in haze that hangs over the mountains of Utah land. At the foot of the peak is seen the comparatively level space, known as the Bayou Salada,* and farther off is the South Park, a fertile, rolling prairie, dotted here and there with high mountains.
At one's feet toward the south, are several lovely lakes, surrounded by dark forests – set in emeralds. As the beholder turns his eyes east to west, and from west to east, first gazing at the broad prairie, and anon at the rugged mountains, the grandeur and magnificence of the scene are fully appreciated, from the immensity of the contrast.
The ascent of Pike's Peak is one of the most tedious and fatiguing of pleasure excursions, but the persevering and successful who attempt it are amply repaid for all their toil by the great extent and beauty of the view from the summit.”
•••••••••
From the Montrose Enterprise, July 3, 1897:
“Today (Saturday) we are to celebrate the glorious Fourth of July, merely because that great anniversary comes on Sunday. It is 121 years since the Declaration of Independence was promulgated and given to the world to cheer and enthuse American hearts and defy the British.
It has been 121 years of growth in the United States, 121 years of progress in which a population of three million climbs to one of seventy-three million, and in which many changes have occurred.
The people should turn out and celebrate in good old fashion, not because everything is to their liking, for it is not and never will be, but because they can still make it so. Whatever of progress we have enjoyed we owe in a great measure to the boundless natural resources of fair America, which but awaited the work and advent of the pioneer to open its hoarded treasures to mankind.
There is still immense room for progress, and Americans have but to guide the ship of state by the will of the majority to succeed in making that progress a benefit to the world.”
* Here, the author describes Bayou Salada and South Park as two different areas, when, in fact, they were one in the same. The Spaniards first named South Park “Valle Salado,” - Salt Valley – for the salt springs located on the western end of the area. French explorers later renamed it “Bayou Salade.”
Sources: Rocky Mountain News, August 31, 1860; The Montrose Enterprise, July 3, 1897.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran and board member of the Ouray County Historical Society. He lives in Ouray County and can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.