OPINION: A view from the top

Pike's Peak summit in 2021. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)

These days, people race to the top of Pike's Peak in cars, on bikes and by foot. The mystery of the summit has been revealed time and again. After the rush to the Rockies in 1859, known by the slogan “Pike's Peak or Bust,” the pinnacle of the iconic mountain was still a mystery, and the view a marvel to behold.

As published in August 1860, here is an early account and description, entitled “Ascent of Pike's Peak.” The views from, perhaps, the new territory's most famous 14-er, was astounding:



