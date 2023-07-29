In 1859, over 100,000 people left the Americas for the far reaches of the Kansas Territory, the base of the Rocky Mountains. They were in search of gold, and were told that it was abundant and readily accessible. Anyone could find it and strike it rich, they were led to believe.
“Pike's Peak or Bust,” became the motto of the intrepid, those who made the arduous journey to cross the Plains.
Around 25,000 never made it, mostly turning back due to lack of preparation for the 500-plus mile trip. Of the 75,000 who did make it, at least 25,000 of them stayed only briefly before turning back.
The next year, after seeing the hardship and disappointment of many who arrived in camps along the Rocky Mountains, warnings were sent back to the Americas: don't come unless you're prepared.
The Western Mountaineer wrote a stern editorial: “We are continually receiving information, both by private letters and from the press in the states, that immense numbers of people intend coming to this country in the spring (of 1860). From all sources we learn that the times are very severe, that money is scarce, and the price of labor extremely low. All these causes, together with the now well-established fact that this region is rich with gold, will doubtless tend to swell the flood of emigration; and we feel it our duty to caution, in the most earnest terms, all those who anticipate coming here, not to come unprepared.
The journey is a long one, and the emigrant must come with a good stock of provisions, or with money to purchase them. Those who have had experience in mining countries will tell you that all do not realize their anticipations of sudden wealth, and you may be one of these; therefore we say to you, consider well your situation, and if you cannot come well provided with provisions or capital, you had best stay at
home.
Last season thousands started out here without money, and without making any adequate preparations for the future, and the result all have seen. Many turned back before accomplishing half their journey, and thousands more left the country in disgust while they yet had the means of reaching their homes, before they had been here long enough even to satisfy themselves whether gold existed here or not.
True, the case will be different next season. A large tract of country has been prospected and worked, and new discoveries are now being made almost daily, and where last year nearly the whole country was a wilderness and comparatively little was know of its resources, flourishing towns and cities have sprung up; still, it will be necessary for a large proportion of the people who come, to prospect for themselves, and this requires time, energy and perseverance.”
The Rocky Mountain News further explained the difference between expectations and reality.
“In the first place, perhaps those who came here last fall, a year, and reported back to their friends, drew a little too strongly upon their imaginations, more that the circumstances or truth, in all cases, would justify; and then the hard times were so oppressive, that people were willing to believe anything that told of gold and they doubtless did magnify what they seen (sic) and read, more than what it had been in the first place.
The consequence – a hundred thousand made preparations and started to the mines, expecting to make a fortune immediately, and return on their way rejoicing.
Another thing...was that most started with too scanty a supply of provisions, only enough with which to reach here, who being without money, were compelled, by unavoidable necessity, to return.
But the worst of all was, the wrong kind of men started. The easy access of the mines and the severity of the times induced men to attempt to come who knew nothing of the hardships of mining, of a pioneer life, and therefore, totally unqualified to develop a new, much less a mining, country; the consequence was, they failed, and no one could have reasonably expected any thing else.”
Sources: The Western Mountaineer, January 18, 1860; Rocky Mountain News, January 11, 1860.
— Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran and board member of the Ouray County Historical Society. He lives in Ouray County and can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.