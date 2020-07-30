It was July 25, 2019, when my work first appeared in the Montrose Daily Press. And it has been a great year. We published 52 weeks in a row and at my age, that in itself is an accomplishment.
My introduction stories were the late sweet corn harvest and festival plans and the Wool Growers Association annual meeting at the Montrose Pavilion. A year later, the sweet corn has come off heavy and on time. But the corn festival and the annual wool growers’ meetings became victims of the so-called pandemic that labeled any gathering of a half dozen unrelated folks as life-threatening. Those two events and many others became part of the needless collateral damage from the COVID-19 mess. On that, I will not dwell.
Rather, I will thank the ag community for its support and readership over the past year. The most joyous part was my opportunity to meet and talk with an army of good citizens and fellow humans who spend their lives producing the food and fiber that we so dearly need in our existence. The 112 or so stories and columns that I wrote this past year very nearly wrote themselves because the subjects were fascinating to me and I hope of interest to you.
As I began my second year of this adventure, it is easy to see where we’ll be headed. Our water worries are not over and I will be trying to keep you up-to-date on the twists and turns as other states and other cities increase their pressure to enhance their allotments of Colorado, Arkansas and South Platte river waters.
It will be interesting to see what unfolds after the hemp bust of 2019. The 2020 state production will come in at about half of what it was last year. On the Western Slope, it will most likely be less than that. The Colorado Agriculture department is floundering in its management and regulation. The USDA and the FDA are out-to-lunch. There are several legal cases still to be decided in Montrose County. Stay tuned.
Of course, the wolf issue won’t be decided until November. There is more to be learned and talked about. For example, I have yet to find even a couple of those voters who may be part of the alleged 80%-plus Western Slope approval of forced reintroduction of wolves into the San Juan mountains.
Of course, I will continue to write about the people who produce the food and fiber that are a vital part of our Montrose/Delta area economy and heritage. And, yes, we are back in the Delta Independent on a regular basis now.
Lemongrass on the march
I am sure it was because of my final nail-in-the-coffin column last week that made the Burger King folks see the error of their ways and pull that egregious fart commercial that they had begun airing a couple of weeks ago. Well, maybe not. Nonetheless, my mention of lemongrass as the next super crop may not have been all that far off.
My neighbor Earl, a landman of some repute, flagged me down on the puppy walk last Friday and showed me the printout of a page on a website called “I Must Garden.” Part of the I Must Garden product line up is a series of repellents for creatures like deer, squirrels, rabbits, and even snakes. Earl had highlighted the ingredients in the deer, squirrel, and rabbit repellents — each one had lemongrass in the active ingredient disclaimer. Apparently, snakes are not put off by lemongrass.
The rabbit blocker, for example, had lemongrass, white pepper, castor oil, paprika, eggs and wintergreen in the compound. That list sounds like something I had in a camp stew in southeast Asia a long time ago. But the I Must Garden folks swear by it. The company even has a goose repellent. It doesn’t have lemongrass in it, but customers who have used it give it a five-star rating. The rabbit repellent, which does have lemongrass in it, gets a 100%, five-star approval from users. I am guessing that the presence of lemongrass, rosemary and wintergreen are the elements that make the compound “repel rabbits and not humans,” as the company suggests in their pitch. They don’t mention anything about rabbit farts however.
I do think we may be onto something with the lemongrass. I wonder if anyone has checked to see if it might repel a virus or has THC in it.
Secede from the seed package
The Colorado Department of Agriculture filed a news release with the statewide media this week warning mail recipients about unrequested seeds arriving in the mail. According to thousands of people, packages containing sealed envelopes full of seeds are arriving in post boxes. No recipient has reported ordering such seeds.
The CDA release says: “The packages originated from China and other countries and are labeled as containing jewelry or other items.”
But the packages really contain seeds. Seeds could produce invasive species or introduce diseases to local plants. They could also produce plants harmful to livestock.
The CDA requests that anyone who receives an unsolicited package of seeds should not open it or the sealed pack within. Put the package away and immediately contact the Colorado Department of Agriculture’s Plant Industry Division at cda_nursery@state.co.us or at 303-548-5333.
The packages may be harmless, according to law enforcement specialists. They may be part of a marketing scheme called “brushing.” Brushing is a way of having recipients write a glowing review on the mail sender’s website. However, since no one has reported what the seeds produce, it is best to not take a chance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.