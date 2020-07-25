I came out of City Market the other day, after dutifully trying to socially distance while shopping and wearing my mask.
For the life of me, I couldn’t tell what this woman was trying to tell me.
After unloading my groceries in my truck, I tossed my mask on to the passenger seat and then remembered I had to return my cart and started toward the store.
A woman coming toward me with a full cart wasn’t wearing a mask, so I veered to the right to give a 6-foot berth.
“Not wearing a mask, I see,” she said.
For a second there I thought she assumed I was headed into the store with my empty cart to go shopping, and I wasn’t going to wear a mask.
“Excuse me,” I asked, still not getting what she was after.
She held her hands up to the sky, in reverence to her rebellious act.
“I don’t follow this mask (bleep),” she exclaimed. “I just shopped in the store and didn’t wear a mask.”
Standing there dumbfounded looking at her, I thought, what the hell was that?
People come into my store in Ouray all day, every day. And these days, they all wear masks. Everyone does it because it’s required. Most everyone tells me they do it out of consideration for others.
So tell me, please, because I’m at a total loss on this one. What do you gain by being one of the few who, for lack of a medical reason, doesn’t wear a mask?
I ask this even though I’m a staunch believer in individual freedoms.
I’ll tell you what you gain: you gain nothing.
Grow up and wear a damn mask so the ‘rona numbers go down and we can all go grocery shopping without a mask.
Will schools be open in the fall of 2020?
Put that into a search bar and insert the state of your choice, and see the wide and varied approaches being taken across the country.
In almost every instance, individual school districts are being asked to determine the proper approach.
Funny, isn’t it?
We love our federally mandated education laws, but leave a global pandemic up to local school districts.
We love to blame the Trump administration for the 90,000 COVID-19 deaths in the country, but leave the science of how to instruct our children up to local school boards.
Take Wisconsin for instance. A July 2 report in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel outlined a wide array of scenarios. In one scenario, all students would attend two days in person and have two days of virtual classes. The fifth day would be reserved for teacher planning and professional learning.
Another scenario would send elementary students to school four days per week, and hold virtual classes for all middle and high school students.
Yet another scenario would send half of all students to school four days a week, put the other half through virtual learning, take off one day for deep cleaning, then repeat the following week with the other half of students.
A July 7 article in Utah’s Deseret News reported much of the same scenarios being discussed across Utah’s school boards. Utah, like many school boards in Colorado and across the country, will probably also offer a virtual learning opt-out for students who don’t want to attend classes in person.
Then there are the discussions of how to handle the hassles of lunches, bus rides and social distancing in the halls.
Here’s a prediction. Some teachers will become really good at virtual teaching. Others will not. And virtual classroom techniques are being honed and improved, as parents weigh in with feedback on the process. When the day comes that we return to normal, it’s a good bet that the new normal will include virtual classrooms and fewer in-person classrooms.
There’s no reason to invent and improve a technique only to toss it to the side.
It could be that fewer teachers will be needed because those who excel at teaching in a virtual setting will teach to bigger class sizes. One-on-one could be handled by teacher’s assistants, much like the university model.
If the demand for virtual classrooms increases, and the need for traditional classroom teachers decreases, a tussle could ensue.
Teachers and teacher unions would surely oppose a reduction in their ranks. Taxpayers would protest initiatives to raise taxes for new or improved facilities when expansion could be handled virtually. Arguments will be made that the expenses of facility maintenance, payroll, bus fleets and utilities could all be reduced.
Imagine a school district actually reducing its tax rate for once.
Of course, the need for social interaction for kids is a compelling argument to continue traditional schools, but it will surely be combined with the new virtual classroom techniques being developed during this pandemic.
