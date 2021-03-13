You’d think that if you forced an entire tourist-based town to shut down for two months-plus, that you’d see double digit declines in major categories.
In Ouray, there are a few barometers that are key indicators of business health.
One is hotel/motel rooms rented along with lodging and occupancy tax generated from those rented rooms.
The other is the amount of sales tax generated by all the retailers.
Both sets of numbers are surprisingly unscathed from the governor’s lockdown instituted mid-March through the end of May last year.
The number of rooms rented in Ouray in 2020 was 111,376, which was down only 3.35% from 2019 (115,239). In fact, it was the second-highest number of rooms rented in a year for the past 10 years, coming in 178 rooms ahead of 2018.
Most months in 2020 were below prior year months. In fact, seven of 12 months were down. March (-52.99%), April (-98.88%) and May (-60.59%) were the main contributors to the decline.
Still, LOT revenue in 2020 exceeded 2019 by 2.87%. The $509,710 collected by the city was higher than 2019’s total of $495,494, despite the shut down.
How can the city have fewer rooms rented, yet collect more tax? The tax is a percentage of room rate, and Ouray lodging was worth a tad more on average in 2020 than in 2019.
One hotel told me that if it had a single room remaining vacant on any given night, there was so much demand that they just doubled the room rate on that last room – and got it.
On the other front, sales tax receipts for 2020 were up 18% for the year versus prior year, about $2.029 million, versus about $1.72 million.
Someone told me the other day that hotels/motels in Ouray are filling up fast “through October” for this year. Optimism for commerce in Ouray this year is off the charts.
Texans, certainly the city’s largest customer outside of Coloradans, will flock here by the droves. Their governor just “opened” up their state, relaxing mask requirements. Now, give many of them an extra $1,400 of stimulus money in their pockets, and you can see why area business owners are bullish on this coming season.
• • • • • • • •
At first glance it seems odd that the Colorado Legislature is picking a fight to force all schools in the state to jettison their mascots if based on Native American culture, while not raising a peep about other things bearing similar names such as Ouray, Uncompahgre, Tabeguache, etc.?
Of course, the answer to why the Legislature is doing this is easy.
The state has control over the purse strings of schools. It doesn’t have control over federal and municipal properties bearing Native American names.
This crusade is just low-hanging fruit for state legislators wishing to correct something, anything within their grasp.
These are the kinds of things that occupy elected officials who, evidently, have the health and economic impacts of a pandemic under control.
• • • • • • • •
Happy belated anniversary to me. I started this gig with a column on March 6 of last year. Time flies when you’re filling holes.
• • • • • • • •
I got the call from the Ouray County Health Agency. It was my day to get the first shot of the vaccine.
My poison was picked for me. I got the Moderna vaccine. I’m set to get my second dose in early April.
The call came in the morning, and my appointment was set for the afternoon. In between, I read that the first shot has been known to have some side effects, but the second shot will have more pronounced side effects.
Immediately, I figured one side effect would be an inclination to never have to wear a mask again. I texted a fellow business owner in Ouray and floated this idea.
He told me good luck with that. Imagine, he said, explaining to 150 people every day as they walk into my store why I’m not wearing a mask. Or, imagine the number of shoppers who would see me without a mask and think I’m some sort of maverick and just turn and walk away.
No, the only thing I gain from getting the shot, at least in the short-term, is the knowledge that I’m nearly 95% assured that this vaccine will be effective.
Further explanation was offered at the stabbing site, on four pages of disclaimers handed out. The symptoms I was told I could experience after the first shot were – and this was listed first, with a 92% probability – pain at the injection site.
There was a woman working there who recognized me as that guy who writes for newspapers, but she didn’t chastise me for what I write or how I write, so I dodged the bullet on this one.
The second symptom I could have experienced, with a 70% probability, listed fatigue. I was down with this one, because I’m sick and tired of all this COVID-19 mess.
The third symptom, a headache, was listed as a 65% probability of occurring. I definitely had this, because needles tend to make my arm, and head, hurt.
The fourth and fifth symptoms appeared to be the names of small countries: myalgia and arthralgia. They border Algeria? I did not feel like a small country.
Chills, nausea, swelling, fever and – thank God I didn’t – vomiting rounded out the side effects I could expect from the first shot.
These symptoms “usually appear in days 1-3 after vaccine administration,” the pamphlet warns, or promises as the case may be.
In the end, I’ll take a little of that nauseous soup above if it means the vaccine works.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.