I’d like to share four quick stories about my history with Victor Kintz, that in their telling, define the character of the man and the lessons learned through his commitment to excellence.
The first was in 1976, his first year coaching basketball at MHS.
I was a junior, and in my mind, thought I deserved more playing time. I went into his office in the old gym after practice and laid out my contentions. He let me say my piece, thought on it for a moment, and simply said I was fundamentally sound, but saw potential if I showed the same desire on the court as I had just shown in coming to talk to him. Not exactly the words I wanted to hear. I almost quit that night, but deep down, I also knew he was right. I did not quit, finished the season on JV and came back the next year and enjoyed a special, totally unexpected season with my teammates in winning the league title and earning a trip to state. At the awards banquet after that season, he pulled me aside and said he was proud of me for taking the next step, not in context of the successful season that we had just celebrated, but for me realizing the potential that I thought I had, but had yet to fully earn.
Lesson 1: Maximize your potential.
The second occurred some years later, after getting married, getting a job, and returning to Montrose to visit family. I went to the old gym toward the end of summer hoping to just shoot some baskets. The gym was indeed open as staff was prepping for the new school year.
To my great surprise, Coach was in the building and said he heard some dribbling and came down to see who might be on his floor. We shared a short shoot around and afterwards invited me to come down to his classroom as he had something he wanted to show me. He reached up on the top of his bookcase and pulled out a scrapbook from our season…team goals, press, stat sheets, practice schedules, press clippings, even a telegraph from his father congratulating our surprising successes that year.
We shared page by page reliving that season and when we closed the book, he pushed it over to me and asked me to take it. I said I could not, but he was insistent, meaning I had no choice in the matter. I cherished the offer more than the book, knowing the time and effort it had taken to put together.
That scrapbook now resides with the family of James Armendariz, a teammate we lost to a tragic accident way before his time, and whom Coach eulogized as only he could…acknowledging the loss with sympathy and grace and challenging us to move on, with a sense of gratitude for the time we have, and to honor the loss by being the best we can be.
Lesson 2: Gratitude
The third comes years later as my son Connor was running track, for now his Coach, as we had moved backed to Montrose to help with the family business. On the last day of practice prior to regionals, the two of them were on the track after everyone else had left, working on his starts. On the very last start, he came up lame with a hamstring pull. That night, Coach called and was so concerned about his well-being…not for the points to be earned at regionals, nor the expected return to the State meet, but for his well-being. It wasn’t a token call, he cared deeply for him on the most personal of levels. As with my son, he pushed all of his athletes and students in his charge but with a sense of caring. If you gave him the slightest interest in bettering yourself, he was all in. We missed regionals that year, but learned a valuable lesson…any accomplishments we achieve are not based on the final result, but are realized in the setting of goals, the preparation required to get there, and the determination to work through adversity…or as he liked to say, ”putting money in the bank”. Connor ran the fastest time of his life the next year at State, in his very last race, with Coach celebrating the goal stated, the goal prepared for, and the goal accomplished.
Lesson 3: Preparedness.
The last story comes with the last time I saw Coach. We had moved backed to Phoenix after our sons had graduated and we’re back again visiting family. I had learned of his diagnosis and called hoping to have a chance to visit with him.
He graciously invited us to come to his home. We enjoyed catching up and before we left, he again said he had something he wanted to show me. He led us to his garage, which was not too surprisingly, meticulous. In fact, it was a shrine. On the walls hung pictures of every team he coached alongside those individuals who had garnered special recognition for their achievements. We found my team picture and shared a story for each player, asking after them and if I knew where life had taken them.
Then we saw my son’s track picture and he relieved the pain he felt on that last practice, and the joy he felt on that last race. I am positive he could relate a similar story for the hundreds of faces on those walls staring back at us, faces filled with the odd combination of innocence, cockiness, and hope that the high school years embody. Coach Kintz helped so many negotiate those formative years through his equally odd combination of toughness, compassion, rigidity and affection.
As we left, it was as if we had visited a holy place…a place commemorating years of maximized potential, undertaken with a sense of gratitude for the opportunity, and ultimately realized through preparedness for the task at hand. I never saw Coach again, but he will never be forgotten by me or any of us lucky enough to have known him.
The faces staring from the walls of his garage are testament to the lessons he instilled in each and every one of us and is are his enduring legacy. They were not only lessons to make us better players, to make us run faster or jump higher, but the lasting life lessons to make us better citizens, better parents, better women, and better men.
And now, as Victor Kintz has ascended to receive his final reward, rid of the pain he suffered through with grace and dignity, with his picture now hanging on the wall of a meticulous hall of honor recognizing his special achievements, we can be assured his legacy will live on through all those faces who came to know him, and in knowing him…respecting his unwavering commitment to excellence and in enduring appreciation of the lessons learned.
We can also be certain he ran the stairs to get there.
In gratitude,
Keith McCurdy is a member of the Montrose High School Class of 1977.
