Honoring the fallen: Ceremonies feature call to address veteran suicide rates

An American flag descends the flagpole at Valley Lawn Cemetery as it is retired on May 29. The American Legion replaced the banner with a new one. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)

Many years ago, maybe 70, I was playing some LPs of old British songs, (Then, there were no CDs or cassettes, and LP’s had just replaced 10-inch 78 rpm records), and I ran across one titled: “To Anacreon in Heaven.”

It had a catchy melody, and I did a bit of research to see who this “Anacreon” was. It was a poem written by a Greek, who lived from 582 BC to 485 BC and died at age 97. Long time ago! In 1776, a British composer wrote a melody for the poem, and even today, there is a “Anacreontic Society,” who sings this song as a sort of theme for its gentlemen members, who enjoy a good drink when they meet. You can hear a group of guys singing it if you look it up on their website.



Tags