All this Republican maneuvering in the Republican Colorado 3rd District is nothing new for the party in this state. In fact, no fewer than eight Republican candidates filled hallways and backrooms of a hotel nearly 150 years ago in a senatorial scramble to produce a candidate via caucus.
In 1879, Colorado Senator Jerome Chaffee caused a caucus raucous for the Republican party. He wasn’t in the race, having announced he wouldn’t seek re-election, but his representatives were there filtering through the hotel, trying to influence the direction of the party.
Chaffee, like many in Colorado at the time, came to the new territory in 1860 in search of making a fortune from mining. His experience was in teaching and banking in Missouri and Kansas in the 1850s, and he was swept up in gold fever, settling in Gilpin County to engage in mining and stamp mill operations.
As one of the founders of Denver, he was president of the First National Bank of Denver and was elected Delegate for the territory to Congress from 1871 to 1875. When Colorado was admitted to the Union in 1876, Chaffee was elected as a Republican to the Senate, and served until March 1879.
He didn’t seek re-election, yet the votes he got in caucus caused backroom wheeling and dealing in an attempt to thwart the final nomination of Republican Nathaniel Hill, who eventually won the Senate seat that year.
Visualize a typical crowd scene from a Hollywood movie, where all the actors are brought together in a final scene, with chaos reigning, and whirling and dealing flying every which way until the final act is settled. That was the scene in January 1879, in a hotel in Denver, with eight warring factions of the Republican party, members of the press and men with special interests bouncing from room to room, counting votes and swinging deals.
Aside from Hill, other notable candidates among the eight included John Routt, the last territorial and first state governor of Colorado, George Chilcott who was a Delegate from the territory of Colorado and later was appointed to a vacated Senate seat and representatives of Chaffee, but not Chaffee himself who had announced his retirement from politics.
Also among the eight was Thomas Bowen, no flyweight in his own right. He had a lengthy career of service in state legislatures of Iowa and Colorado, a Union Army officer during the American Civil War, a justice of Arkansas Supreme Court, a brief stint as Governor of Idaho Territory, an elected judge in Colorado and later a U.S. Senator from Colorado.
But the front-runner in this caucus was Hill.
Hill was a professor of chemistry at Brown University from 1856 to 1864. He led a group of scientists and entrepreneurs to Colorado in search of gold, and returned to the east empty-handed. He ventured back to Colorado and attempted to develop efficiencies in smelting processes, and became mayor of Blackhawk.
All the players with their various pedigree were assembled the evening of the party caucus vote. “It was the calm that precedes the storm,” wrote the Rocky Mountain News, in its Jan. 15, 1879 edition. “There was dread uncertainty in some circles, and ill-concealed satisfaction in others. Emissaries of Bowen, Routt...were moving about the hotel restlessly, and suspicious looking parties of five and six men were hunting quiet corners to discuss the situation.”
The Routt faction moved about, not tipping its hand, according to the News, that it was well short of enough votes but was waiting to pounce on defectors from the Chilcott and Chaffee camps. Chaffee’s men had one goal only, that was to topple the momentum of Hill.
“The contest for Chaffee has been personally abandoned,” wrote the News, “but the contest by him is being actively waged. The sachems of the absent leader are actively at work preparing the way for a grand consummation of their plan to unseat Hill.”
Hill, referred to as “the professor,” was confident of his chances. The News related a conversation Hill had with a political operative.
“You know,” Hill told the gentleman, “I am in the race and am anxious to succeed, and I think I will.”
“Well, professor,” replied the operative, “I have been in Colorado politics for ten years. When your friends tell you that your chances for election are sure, they are only imposing on your credulity.”
“Why, what do you mean,” asked Hill, alarmed at this statement.
“I mean,” the gentleman said, “that your chances are not good, and that you are being fooled by people who pretend to be your friends, and who buoy you up with false hopes.”
“Why, man,” continued the professor, “look here...here are the names of enough men to elect me now.”
The gentleman ran his eye over this list, and said he saw three names that he knew positively could not be counted for Hill.
But Hill was not deterred, and the other candidates were beginning to fall in line and take it with a smile.
“The hotel where the politicians gathered was one broad grin,” the News proclaimed. “The very supports of the house were shaken with smiles and complacency. One man who ‘knew it all’ choked to death in the corridor of the hotel trying to say, ‘I told you so’ to five men at the same time. It was a pleasing sight to see such prevailing harmony.”
On the first vote, Hill received 21 of 53 votes, shy of a majority, with Chilcott (7), Bowen (6), Routt (2) and even Chaffee, with his shady maneuverings, receiving seven votes.
Another ballot was ordered immediately, and Hill (25) gained, while Bowen (6) held, Chilcott (6) dropped one and Chaffee (5) lost a bit of leverage.
It took five votes before Hill (32) exceeded a majority, while the ghost of Chaffee’s political career managed to garner only three votes.
The News went to work on a post mortem.
“How do you like it,” was asked a Bowen man.
“Oh, well enough.”
“You know you don’t,” said the News. “Who sold out?”
“I’ll never tell.”
“Take the News’ advice next time and steer clear of a packed caucus.”
What about Routt?
“How do you feel, governor?” was asked Routt.
“I’m d—d glad it’s over.”
“Are you satisfied?”
“Oh, certainly.”
And Bowen himself?
“How is it judge?”
“All right, my boy. We southern (Coloradans) are getting used to disappointment.”
“Does not the result surprise you?”
“Certainly. You can’t find a man in the hotel that it does not surprise.”
The reporter, noticing that he had interrupted a funeral, passed on.
And Chaffee’s contingent?
“How do Chaffee’s friends feel?”
“I don’t know, Chaffee was never a candidate.”
“Well, the balloting didn’t much look like that was true. How do you like Hill?”
“First rate – I’m going up to get some of that champagne now.”
And Chilcott, who wound up second?
“How does the stalwart from Pueblo take his defeat?”
“Very philosophically. He beat all the other fellows.”
“Only to get beat himself, eh? How do you like Hill?”
“First rate. He’s got lots of money and smokes good cigars.”
And Hill, on his caucus victory?
“The party stood by me in my efforts to purify it,” Hill said. “We have deodorized the few remaining odors of the Chaffee regime.”
