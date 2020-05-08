I remove my gloves. Soap. Water. Breathe.
One … two …
My patient had a cough, mild shortness of breath. Maybe he caught it. Maybe not. The test is so bad, we may never know for sure. Is the having worse, or the not knowing? That’s Emergency Medicine — certain uncertainty. But this is a whole new kind. Before this, there were algorithms, best practices, standards. Science. Now the experts admit we have no answers, so we try to save lives by piecing together the ways that we knew.
Three … Four …
My stepmom died. Not from the virus, but her death was surrounded by it. We couldn’t visit. There can be no funeral. I call my Dad, it’s not the same. I need to be there. I go, wearing goggles, masks. I use hand sanitizer before I get out of the car. I want to hug him. It might kill him.
Five … Six …
I can’t breathe in this thing. I will wear it the entire shift, it never becomes easy. But I can breathe. I’m not on a ventilator. I am thankful. I feel guilty. New York is begging for masks. They say we have enough. Officially. “Single use only,” reads the box. Single now means a day. A week. I am angry. The billboard caption, “Not all heroes wear capes.” If we are heroes, well, then it’s just because there aren’t enough capes.
Seven … Eight … Nine … Breathe …
It’s my son’s birthday. My husband sends a video. “More CAKE!” he shouts, smiling. He’s happy. He’s too young to know that there should be friends, laughing, running, general toddler mayhem. Kids are protected, they said. Now, maybe not so much. Inflammation. Heart damage. A dead baby. Will I bring it home? In trying to save others, will I kill my own? Maybe they’ll be fine, but Dad won’t. I love him so much. It will be my fault. I should have moved out, but I was too weak. There was no end in sight, and I couldn’t miss the days. Weeks. Months. This birthday.
Ten … Eleven … Twelve …
We need milk. Only I go to the store. My face is masked, among a surprising sea of naked faces. They felt like they couldn’t breathe. (I can’t breathe.) They felt conspicuous. They didn’t believe in it. They’re so bored at home. They wander the store, browsing. They chat. Very close. Too close. I’ll see them soon.
Thirteen … Fourteen …
My mom lives alone. She’s healthy. We’re lucky. She’s lonely, I know. She watches Cuomo every day. (I think she has a crush, and it’s adorable.) I try to do her shopping, so she doesn’t get exposed. It’s fun, I find a few new things she might like. She thinks she’s a burden. I’m the burden. I’m the vector. She’s doing all the right things, so if she gets it, it will have been from me.
Fifteen … Sixteen …
Our volume is way down. People are scared to come to us. I understand. Our hours get cut. Can our unit secretary make her mortgage? Can our nurses pay their student loans? Our housekeepers don’t get paid enough to do “terminal cleans” on this many rooms, the walls covered in fear, dread, anxiety. And guilt. We have jobs. Many don’t. Yet the insurance companies clamor for their dollars. The news reports salaries and bonuses of so many C-suites. Working from home, I suspect. Their walls are clean.
Seventeen … Eighteen …
This shift will end. I’ll change clothes, wash my hands for the hundredth time. They’re cracking. My nose has a red sore from the pressure of the mask. It’s a badge, or an omen. I store the gear, saving and reusing what I can. What I’ve been told I can. Does it still protect me? I’ll never know. My shoes go in a box in the trunk. I drive home in sock-feet. The pavement is getting hot. I’ll need a new plan. I get home, undress in the garage. Oof, what the neighbors must think! Clothes into hot water, this tired body too. I don’t wash, I scrub. Did I miss a spot? Is it in my hair? Will my baby girl touch it, and touch her face? I scrub harder. It’s time for bed, but I can’t sleep. I read voraciously, but it’s so much guessing. Opinion. Crossed fingers. There’s nothing new, I finally fall asleep. When I wake up, this weight is not my blanket. This virus. This new normal. It’s not normal. Any of it.
Nineteen … Twenty.
The sink automatically shuts off. Dry. Twenty seconds of hand-washing, they say.
Patti Cumberland is an emergency physician in the Phoenix metro area. She wrote this for the Montrose Daily Press. Her views are her own and do not reflect the views of her employer.
