There was a lot of talk about down-ballot coattails in the recent presidential election, or rather lack thereof on the part of Joe Biden and the Democratic Party.
You would imagine, and many have since the election, that Biden’s historic vote total and seeming victory would spell a rising tide for Democrats below.
It didn’t. Yet local county results did display norms for down ballot results.
Let’s look at the local tide, as it were, and some key races in Ouray and Montrose counties.
In Ouray County, Biden (58%) beat President Trump (39%), and the down ballot followed suit. John Hickenlooper (D) beat incumbent Cory Gardner (R) by the same 60/40 vote difference in the Colorado U.S. Senate race. Likewise, Diane Mitsch Bush (D) bested Lauren Boebert (R) by the same 60/40 difference for the Colorado U.S. Congress race.
Locally, the Democrats on the ballot for county commissioner – Lynn Padgett and Jake Niece – won their races over unaffiliated candidates by a slightly less, but still similar differences.
In Montrose County, Trump (67%) beat Biden (31%), and voting followed suit down ballot. Gardner beat Hickenlooper by a 68/29 margin. And Boebert beat Bush by a 67/30 margin.
These two counties are examples of how presidential elections and down ballot voting mirror each other.
• • • • • • •
On to the national scene.
Joe Biden, amazingly, garnered 11 million more votes than the most recent, very popular Democratic presidential candidate, Barack Obama in 2008.
That’s 80 million votes for Biden.
President Trump had the most votes of any incumbent president, ever, and grew his base of support across the board for four years, and lost.
Somehow, with all that broad growth of support, Trump received 6 million fewer votes than the guy whose own party didn’t want him to win the primary, a guy who rarely campaigned for the job.
In 2008, the highest election turnout before this year, Obama received 69 million votes. In 2016, Hillary Clinton received 66 million votes. That, you would think, sets the range for where Biden, conceivably, should have landed — somewhere between very popular (Obama) and miserably unpopular (Clinton).
Yet Biden, who got fewer Blacks and Hispanics to vote for him, ended up with 80 million votes.
Biden received 11 million more votes than Obama did in 2008, and how fortunate was that because President Trump got 11 million more votes in 2020 than he did in 2016.
But Biden just managed to beat him.
Trump received the third largest rise in support ever for an incumbent, including 95% support from his party. By comparison, Obama won reelection in 2012 with 3.5 million fewer votes than he received in 2008.
Trump earned the highest share of minority votes for any Republican presidential candidate since 1960. He grew his support of Black voters by 50% over 2016. Biden’s support among Blacks fell to below 90%, a threshold often considered necessary to achieve for a Democrat candidate to win the presidency.
Trump increased his share of the Hispanic vote from 28% to 35%.
But, Biden just managed to beat Trump.
Bellwether states swung more in Trump’s favor in 2020 than in 2016. For example, he won Florida, Iowa and Ohio by bigger margins. Since 1852, no candidate has won those three states and lost the electoral election except for Richard Nixon.
Usually, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin follow suit with those three states. This time they did not. Instead, the latter three states went to Biden with an avalanche of votes from Blacks in Detroit, Philadelphia and Milwaukee.
Remarkably, Biden’s support in the Black community waned, as mentioned above, everywhere except in key locations where it mattered, such as the three major cities above, where it inexplicably spiked.
Biden, who won more votes than any candidate nationally in history of all elections, won a record low 17% of all counties. He won only 524 counties, as opposed to Obama who won 873 counties in 2008.
Put another way, Biden won 349 fewer counties than Obama, yet garnered 11 million more votes.
Meanwhile, with this cascade of voters going Biden’s way, Democrats lost ground down ballot in Congress, lost ground in state legislatures and governorships and generally down-ballot.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.
