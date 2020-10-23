I get a good number of brides and grooms in my store, since Ouray is a picturesque place to hold a wedding. They come in before the big day, presumably because they are too busy to shop immediately after the big day.
Back in the day — a saying I thought I’d never use when I was younger — couples would announce their successful wedding day in the local newspaper. General details of the wedding and where the couple honeymooned were among the things included in the announcements.
It reminded me the other day of an old newspaper story, from the days when I worked at the Austin American-Stateman, in Austin, Texas, back in the mid-1980s.
Dale Dudley, a local shock radio jock, placed a wedding announcement in the Statesman. A photo was supplied to run with the announcement, and the groom was a fellow radio disc jockey. The bride was Dudley, dressed in bridal attire, and masquerading by the name of Delana Marie Epstein.
The announcement came out in the Sunday paper, and during their Monday morning show the two DJs offered listeners $94 if they could find Dudley’s photo in the Sunday paper.
If the bride’s five-o’clock shadow didn’t tip listeners off, perhaps the hint in the copy of the announcement did. The couple, the announcement said, spent their honeymoon swimming with Ralph, the swimming pig in San Marcos, Texas, just 30 minutes south of Austin.
Our publisher at the time was not amused. He cut ties with the radio station, pulling all advertising and cross-promotions. An announcement came to the 1,100-some employees of the Statesman from the publisher that the radio station’s name was mud around the newspaper.
The Sunday paper in Austin back then was as thick as a brick, and there were so many hands involved in putting out the paper each day that slipping something like this past the front line, or even second line, was not unheard of.
Surely, this wouldn’t happen these days.
• • • • • • •
My ballot for the November 3 election came in the mail a few weeks ago, and mysteriously disappeared in the house.
It was on the desk at the top of the stairs, along with my sister’s ballot and my girlfriend’s ballot. They both filled theirs out and mailed them off. They even got progress reports on the journeys their ballots were taking on the way to the Ouray County Clerk’s office.
Mine is on another journey to who knows where.
The three of us turned the house upside down and inside out looking for my ballot.
Couldn’t find it.
It was time for Plan B. We looked on the official Intergalactic Headquarters voting web site for Ouray County and saw that in-person voting was to begin this past Monday.
That solved that. I guess I didn’t need a ballot, really. I could just go down to the courthouse and fill out my ballot the old fashioned way.
But the question of where my ballot ended up still lingered.
And for a day or two I resisted saying what first came to mind. You see, my girlfriend and I are on polar opposite ends of the political spectrum, and I had the impulse to ask if, by chance, she tossed my ballot in an attempt to keep me from countering her vote.
I knew better than to raise the question, but, me and my big mouth, I just couldn’t help it.
“Did you toss my ballot out in hopes that I wouldn’t vote,” I asked?
Silence.
Finally, it came: “I knew you would ask that.”
“Whew,” I said to myself. She knew that question was coming. It must be a reasonable question.
Well, turns out it’s not so much of a reasonable question. And any help I was getting in either finding my ballot or making sure I could vote in person ended.
I fixed the problem by going to the courthouse Monday morning. I created a bit of a stir there, being as I was the first in-person voter in the county.
There were some procedural glitches, some staring at computer screens and even calling on Ouray County Clerk Michelle Nauer to referee in the procedure. But all turned out well.
As “In-Person Voter #1,” I printed my completed ballot, slipped it in the super secret ballot box and got a “My Vote Counts” sticker for my shirt.
A few days later I cooked a nice dinner that seemed to make up for any dumb questions I may have asked in recent days.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.
