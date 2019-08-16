The first of three planned meetings — to discuss a possible public safety tax increase — has come and gone; and I regret we didn’t spread the word better.
Good news, though: If you missed the first meeting, there will be another at 1 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Montrose Pavilion and another the following day, at 8 a.m. at the Forum (held in the CASA building at 147 N. Townsend Ave.)
Attending these sessions — or at least educating yourself on the potential tax — is important for a couple reasons.
The first, and most obvious, is what it means for your wallet. Montrose City Council has floated the idea of a .5-percent sales tax increase (50 cents for every $100 spent in Montrose).
That number isn’t set in stone, but it could very well be the figure that shows up on the November ballot.
The second reason it’s important has to do with the safety of our town. It shouldn’t come as a shock to anyone who lives here to hear our crime rates are increasing. According to Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall, there have been more than 60 sexual assaults reported annually. And more and more of the Montrose Police Department’s resources are being put toward taking drugs like meth and heroin off the streets.
Hall said the police department takes on two felony cases a day. That’s not what folks like to hear about their small Colorado town.
On top of the increasing crime rates, the police force isn’t getting any bigger. Hall said at Monday’s public meeting he can only put four officers on a shift at a time and that the average response time to a call is currently around 17 minutes.
In an emergency, that’s not the kind of response time you want to see.
The biggest asks of the police department: An expanded facility and more police officers. The tax would presumably go toward funding those asks at first.
Stephen Woody, who writes the Notebook column published every Wednesday in the Montrose Daily Press, called Montrose residents generally “tax averse,” making the point that if council is going to ask for a tax increase, they should make sure it’s enough that they don’t have to go to the citizens and ask again.
John W. Nelson, at the meeting, rightly said, “It’s our problem and whatever it takes to solve it, either we’re going to pay the bill or not.”
The truth is Montrose is going to pay for this problem one way or another. It will either come in the form of a tax increase or in the form of ever-growing crime without a police force large enough to stop it. And crime has ways of deeply affecting a community — not just drug users, or those who forget to lock their car. Crime, when not properly controlled, affects the psyche of a community. It makes people fearful, and nobody wants to be fearful of the place they live.
Our newsroom would encourage everyone in the community to educate themselves on the issue. It’s easy to say, “No more taxes.” But voters should consider the costs outside the tax. Present alternatives, but more than anything, listen before you vote. Many of the questions you have may have already been answered, and if they haven’t, they can be.
Read our continuing coverage on the potential tax. Better, watch the information sessions yourself. You can see the ones coming up next week in person. Or you can find the city-published video of the first session online. You can also find it linked to this column online at montrosepress.com. If you’d like to go straight to the source, talk with our city councilors, our mayor or our police chief.
Crime is a problem that affects all of us, and if we don’t want it to get worse, we need to do something. Let’s start with being informed.
Justin Tubbs is the managing editor of the Montrose Daily Press. He can be reached by phone at 970-252-7035 or by email at ustint@montrosepress.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.