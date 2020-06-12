Dwight Eisenhower's cultured despisers, whose number was less impressive than the number of electoral votes Eisenhower reaped (899 of a possible 1,062), complained that his grin was his political philosophy. Ronald Reagan, who remained a Democrat for 10 years after he cast his first Republican presidential vote, for Eisenhower in 1952 (Reagan later won 1,014 of a possible 1,076 electoral votes), was disparaged for being a human sunrise, unreasonably cheerful about this fallen world.
Eisenhower and Reagan, however, like Franklin Roosevelt, knew something that, now more than ever, is germane to governing Americans: A sunny presidential disposition can be consequential. Optimism can be infectious; optimistic people stay in school, get married, have children, make investments and generally embrace the future. Joe Biden thus needs a narrative that refutes today's political angst, which includes unreasonable forebodings about China's supposedly ineluctable rise.
Decades of growth have propelled China's rise from an almost entirely peasant society, to one that still has an enormous peasantry. This growth, which was more rapid than can be continued, pulled China's per capita GDP to $9,770, 72nd in the world, slightly better than Mexico's, still behind Russia's, one-fourth that of neighboring Japan and one-third that of South Korea, and 15% of the United States' $62,887. The bitter fruit of China's "one-child policy," from 1980 until 2016, is an aging population that will become gray before it becomes rich. Last year China's birth rate fell to 1.05%, a record low (the U.S. rate is 1.73%) and China is projected to be among 55 nations with fewer people in 2050 than today. By 2030 Chinese deaths might exceed births. Today, China's working-age population is 70% of the total population; it is projected to plunge to 57% by 2040, when there will be barely two workers to support every retiree.
