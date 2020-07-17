If you’re looking for a fiery alliteration with historical significance on the Western Slope, you can’t go wrong with Mancos matchsticks.
In the late 1940s, there was such a glut of aspen wood that a plant was constructed in Mancos to convert the wood to matchsticks, or “splints,” as they were called.
Known as the BFD company (careful there — it stood for the Berst-Forster-Dixfield company out of Cloquet, Minnesota), it was the first to make square matchsticks.
It was so productive, that after a few years of churning out splints, it shut down for several years because there was such a glut in the market.
In 1946, BFD purchased 5 million board feet of aspen from the Rocky Mountain region of the U.S. Forest Service, and announced that it would produce 45 billion matchsticks with this lumber. At the time, the Mancos plant accounted for half the U.S. output.
Hey, buddy. Got a light?
Once the splints were made and treated, they were shipped to Cloquet to have the heads dipped and boxed for sale.
It was a 10-step process, according to an Aspen Times report of Feb. 17, 1955. First, logs were cut into 24-inch lengths, the bark was removed and the wood was refrigerated to either thaw or cool it, depending on the weather.
After a day in the cooler, they were cut into one-tenth inch thick pieces of veneer. Those pieces were then taken to the chopper, and cut into splints one-tenth of an inch wide by ten-thirteenths of an inch long.
In all, the chopper could turn out 1,080 splints per second.
They were then smoothed by a blower, and impregnated with mono-ammonium, which prevented sparking or after-glow so a match would cool fast after extinguishing.
Then they were shipped north.
The BFD company employed about 40 people in Mancos in 1946. “This is the first major and largest scale of this (operation) in regional history,” said Arthur Nelson of the USFS in the March 7, 1946 Steamboat Pilot. “Cut will be made at 1-1/4 million board feet per year, thus assuring an operation of about six years.”
They were too productive, evidently, and had to lay all of their workers off in 1949 because there were enough matches in the country. It wasn’t until 1951 that production began again when the plant was sold to the Diamond Match Company.
In 1960, the plant was sold to Ohio Match Company, and operated for a little over a decade until closing.
Fire destroyed the plant in 2017, when it was under operation as the Western Excelsior Corporation, which manufactured wood products. It was rebuilt, and today the once-Mancos matchstick plant is the Aspen Wood Products plant.
••••••••••••••••••
What is airline travel into Montrose going to look like this winter, when the number of flights usually ramp up to feed holiday and ski season travelers?
United Airlines, the major feeder to the Montrose airport, announced that it plans to cut 36,000 jobs company-wide on or around Oct. 1. That accounts for 45% of its front-line workers, according to a July 8 report in USA Today.
October 1 is a significant date. United Airlines took federal money for the Payroll Protection Program, and in doing so agreed to a provision not to lay off any employees until Oct. 1.
United took a $3.5 billion grant, and another $1.5 billion in payroll protection, with the hope that travel volumes would increase and revenue would take over when the grant money runs out.
It won’t.
U.S. airline travel has been decimated by the coronavirus. According to onemileatatime.com, daily flier totals are still under 800,000, a big step up from the 87,534 who flew on April 14, but still a long way off last year’s numbers.
A look at ridership in the first five days of July demonstrates the declines. The first number represents daily passengers this year, and the second number is same day passengers last year:
July 1: 626,516 vs. 2,547,889
July 2: 764,671 vs. 2,088,760
July 3: 718,988 vs. 2,184,253
July 4: 466,669 vs. 2,345,846
July 5: 732,123 vs. 2,795,369
Telluride, which has been reluctant to open during this pandemic, will probably remain very cautious this winter. And there’s no telling what ski resorts will look like in Colorado, or what Governor Polis will or won’t allow depending on the number of cases and pandemic trends.
You can be certain that with the number of flights already reduced, and front-line airline employees being furloughed, flying in and out of Montrose this winter will not be easy.
And if you think about the service sector jobs associated with these numbers, from restaurants to hotels to shuttle services and rental cars, you get a sense of the ripple effect this will cause in an already weak economy.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.
