A capital campaign to construct a new Black Canyon Boys and Girls Club is ongoing.
To date, some $1.7 million has been raised from a combination of local cash donations, pledges, in-kind support and a $600,000 grant from the state’s Dept. of Local Affairs (DOLA).
Noteworthy are donations of $10,000 from the Montrose Community Foundation and $50,000 from the Western Colorado Community Foundations. Forty-four percent of the $4 million budget has been raised. The new youth center will open in late 2022 on the corner of 6700 and Niagara roads and will feature classrooms, a gym, a games room, a tech/learning center, lounge areas for teens and more.
“Every dollar we raise through donations locally and received from foundations is one dollar we don’t have to borrow,” said Lori Slicker Sharp, who is guiding the fundraising efforts. The campaign began at last year’s annual Montrose Wine and Food Festival, a primary supporter of the club.
“We cater to working class families. We want parents to have peace of mind. We’ve had a solid tradition of providing services and activities to local youth for more than 20 years,” said Bud Taylor, the BCBGC’s executive director. Taylor was a member of the club for six years while growing up here and has been the facility’s executive director since 2016.
The new facility will be situated on existing school bus routes, thereby providing after-school transportation and reducing significant club expense for travel. Taylor’s hopeful of future in-kind contributions from local builders: “Montrose is a construction-friendly city. Contractors often like to help in projects such as ours.”
One essential player in the facility’s success is the City of Montrose. While the city has no cash obligation to the endeavor, it’s been successful in partnering with local non-profits that strengthen the community. The city was able to get the DOLA grant from the state.
“The city has a great track record of applying and getting DOLA grants and putting them to good use for its citizens,” said Taylor.
Similar city engagement with the ascertainment of grants have included projects for The Center for Mental Health, Sharing Ministries and others.
The BCBGC reopened last month with a limited summer program of 27 children and teenagers from Montrose and Olathe. There’s a waiting list for those wanting to get into the summer programs. Too, there was already a two-year wait list before the club closed March 13 when local schools shuttered from the COVID-19 pandemic. During a coronavirus-free time, the BCBGC has more than 400 members with 150-plus showing up every day to participate in a variety of programs in two locations. The Olathe branch is located at 300 Hap Court.
“Our ‘out-migration’ is low,’” said Sharp, adding, “once school children are exposed and active in the club programs, they aren’t likely to leave. We want to eliminate the waiting list and serve more families.”
••••••
Fundraising, never easy in any ZIP code, is a lifeblood in communities like ours. There’s always a food bank to support, a school trip to finance, a local charity in need. Capital campaigns are a whole ‘nother matter.
“The people who get hit on for the small stuff get hit on for the big stuff, too,” said Sharp. “We were told – ‘no way in hell’ – can you raise that kind of money. But so many said, ‘go for it’. Timing is essential. We couldn’t have done this in 2008-09 (real estate bust/recession) and we couldn’t have started it now, with the pandemic. We want to do this right and have the time and dedication to make it sustainable.”
Some other capital campaigns that have lifted Montrose: (Disclosure: I’ve been on the boards of both nonprofits and worked as a volunteer.)
• HopeWest hospice opened its facility June, 2015 across the street from Montrose Memorial Hospital. To echo the asset of being the “right” time to fundraise, HopeWest started this project in 2004-05. Then came the recession; it was put on pause. The reset began in 2013-14 and overall, $3 million was raised and the facility was constructed.
“People here were so generous. They followed up on their pledges and were able to see what we do and appreciate HopeWest,” said Nancy Hoganson Hannah, director of Community Relations. Hannah said identical levers of fundraising – local cash donations, state grants, monies from foundations – were employed. She knows how the same local businesses and philanthropists are often the “go-tos” to make these causes successful. “They have the means, but more importantly, they have the heart. They see the need and donate.”
•The San Juan Healthcare Foundation raised $1 million in 2004-2005 in order to build the San Juan Cancer Center. It cost $7 million and serves a six-county region. Foundation board members made calls on businesses and community members and Francie Smiles was its primary fundraiser. There was an “all-in” community push for the advanced medicine. Members of the Black Canyon Classic Car Club, for example, made bracelets which were sold all over town for years and during its annual car show. (I still have mine.)
••••••
The single biggest challenge ahead for the BCBGC, as in all things these days, is the pandemic. There’s uncertainty about when and how local schools reopening, about how to implement social distancing, masks and a healthy environment. The club currently meets at Celebration Church on 6700 road. “We look forward to working with Dr. Stephenson (new Montrose/Olathe schools superintendent) and how to keep kids learning and training for life in a safe place,” said Taylor.
There is a 50% tax credit available through the state of Colorado for those wanting to donate to the capital campaign. The tax-credit is designed for non-profits like BCBGC that provide child-care programs. If you would like to help or want more information, go online: bcbgc.org; or, call, 970-249-5168.
