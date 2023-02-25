During the last decade of the 1800s, Alfred Castner King was trying to scratch out a living in the mines around Ouray, until one day an explosion changed the course of his life.

In 1899, A. C. King was working the Mountain Lion lode in the Red Mountain district, about a mile east of the Camp Bird workings. The Mountain Lion had been abandoned for seven years, and King had professed to have found a rich vein of gold ore and high grade silver at the head of Imogene basin.



