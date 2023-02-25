During the last decade of the 1800s, Alfred Castner King was trying to scratch out a living in the mines around Ouray, until one day an explosion changed the course of his life.
In 1899, A. C. King was working the Mountain Lion lode in the Red Mountain district, about a mile east of the Camp Bird workings. The Mountain Lion had been abandoned for seven years, and King had professed to have found a rich vein of gold ore and high grade silver at the head of Imogene basin.
As winter was setting in, King promised to return to work his claim in the spring and begin shipping ore that June.
King was fully committed to the area. He was a member of the local Masonic Lodge, and even lent his talents as a flautist. When the Stubbs and Jakway Opera House was dedicated in Telluride in 1898, King's performances of “Caprice Waltzes,” received “hearty applause.”
Yet, King was most pleased and encouraged with his find at the Mountain Lion.
In March 1900, however, King had moved on to working at the Calliope mine, north of Ouray. On St. Patrick's Day that year he was placing caps on the sticks of explosives and using a crimping device when two boxes of caps were ignited. King received the full force of the explosion in his face and body.
“Cassy King had a narrow escape from being blown to pieces,” an account read, “and as it was, received injuries in the head and on the right leg and arm which will disfigure him for life, with the prospect of losing the sight of one eye.”
Initially, King was under the care of Dr. Rowan in Ouray, but was soon sent to Denver for further care. There, his mother, Lillian Vance, a school teacher at the mining town of Sneffels, stayed with him. Two months after the accident, King and his mother were back home in Ouray, and King reported that he could distinguish light in all gradations, but was readying himself for surgery to remove a cataract.
By October he had undergone his second surgery in Denver at St. Anthony's hospital. He wrote back to Telluride that he had hopes of regaining at least partial sight in one of his eyes.
A year later, doctors had given up on restoring King's eyesight. He was “hopelessly blind,” as they declared. But not all was lost. King's mining days may have been over, but his industrious habits were not.
He turned to writing poetry.
In late December 1900, the Telluride Journal published a poem of his entitled “A Mountain Idyll.” It would be the precursor to his first book, bearing the same name.
His poems were noted as “one of the finest mountain classics ever written,” according to one review, “and our compliments are hereby extended to Mr. King. In losing one of the greatest natural gifts, he seems to have acquired one of the grandest talents.”
King wrote a second book of poems, too, entitled “The Passing of the Storm.” It was a poetic account of a deadly avalanche near the mines of the San Juans, and was mostly lauded for the development and description of the characters involved.
'Smithy' had gone to Uncle Bobby Green,
Whose cabin lay the nearest to the scene,
To summon help, and get the boys to go
To probe with poles and shovels in the snow,
To find the living, or if life had sped,
To make the avalanche yield up its dead.
King spent the next two decades of his life traveling from town to town in Colorado, pedaling his poems. He set up in each town wherever he could, and gained a reputation as the “Blind Poet of the Rocky mountains.”
“A. C. King was in this section last week,” reported the Silver Cliff Rustler in 1902, “selling 'Mountain Idylls,' a production original with himself and a volume in whose pages are expressed in rhythm only the highest and most elevating thoughts and ideas. A. P. Dickson, his old-time friend and companion, guided the unfortunate man on his mission in this county.”
From one end of the state to the other, newspaper mentions of the “blind poet” being in town were numerous.
In 1903, King escaped death again in Manzanola. A fire started in his hotel by an oil stove exploding. The stairwell was ablaze. “Alfred King, the blind poet, was one of the guests of the hotel,” an account detailed, “and he escaped by climbing through a window of his room and down a ladder.”
In 1923, King was stricken permanently deaf while in Charlottesville, Virginia. He lived out the rest of his life with his wife, Florence King, in Fruita. He passed at age 67.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran and board member of the Ouray County Historical Society. He lives in Ouray County and can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.