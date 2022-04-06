Good afternoon, Montrose.
No popinjays or martinets were consulted during the production of today’s notes.
••••••
Butter Side Up……The new Bluecorn café-mercantile opened last week. Founder-chandler Jon Kornbluh was on the floor chatting up customers, ringing up sales. Busy place, this. Plenty of the “cool” vide therein with its lighting and fixtures. I told Jon his store offers some of the most sustainable items for life: good coffee, fresh pastry, books and CBD products. All types of 100% pure beeswax candles and home accessories are in the retail section. Customers can watch the candle making process through floor-to-ceiling windows.
Expect this place to be on the “to do” list for summer visitors.
••••••
Good Reads……We’ve a good one, Montrose Regional Library, to celebrate National Library Week. It was founded in the 1880s by the Women’s Christian Temperance Union. Since Paul Paladino took over as library director 30 years ago, the MRL has relocated to its present location in downtown Montrose and has expanded its reach with libraries in Naturita and Paradox, put bookmobiles into good use. It’s recently expanded again, moving its cataloguing and processing department to a building just off 64.50 road near the industrial park. During the pandemic, the library has delivered more than 2,500 books. Its budget today is $3 million annually, that’s tenfold more from Paladino’s first day on the job. The library has more than 125,000 books and is part of a national library consortium with access to some six million items.
Reminds of a story. Wednesdays at 4 p.m., an hour-long class on religion and Bible study involved the entire student body at Texas Military Institute in San Antonio. TMI was affiliated with the Episcopal Church.
Faced with a research paper, I decamped to the school’s library and stood at the front counter near the desk of the redoubtable Miss Hannah Willett, TMI’s librarian. She looked the part: hair pulled back into tight bun, rhinestone reading glasses, petite and conservatively dressed in a suit every day. She wasn’t the chatty type, either.
Where would I find a Bible, I asked. Miss Willett didn’t even look up from her paper shuffling, “look under fiction.” Having been raised in a stern Methodist home, her reply rattled the head; blood trickled from both 14-year-old ears and began to pool around my spit-shined shoes.
Looking up, “anything else, cadet?” she asked.
“No, ma’am.” The World Book encyclopedias were the next stop.
••••••
Department of Incidental Info….What American has been on the cover of Time magazine the most?
Richard Nixon, 55 times a cover subject, 1952 to 1994.
Most times on People magazine’s cover: Julia Roberts, five.
••••••
Quotable: “Income tax returns,” so wrote novelist Herman Wouk (“The Caine Mutiny,” “War and Remembrance”), “are the most imaginative fiction being written today.”
••••••
Strummin’ the Guitar Strings……The Bridges in Montrose returns to its popular summer on-the-lawn concert June 17 with Big Head Todd and the Monsters. BHTM is a Boulder band, first making music in 1984. Their 1993 album, “Sister Sweetly,” went platinum. Since then, they have been busy recording and touring, having music released on iTunes. Their songs have fronted presidential campaigns and welcomed back to Earth space shuttle “Discovery” astronauts (at their request). The band does an annual charity show at Red Rocks in support of autism programs. And when the Denver Broncos won Super Bowl 50, BHTM led the parade’s music.
Bona fides, fersure.
There will be food and concessions available for the concert. Tickets, $40, are available: brownpapertickets.com.
Before the pandemic, the Bridges annually had summer concerts that featured a variety of music including the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, the Little River Band and others.
••••••
Golf’s big event, The Masters, opens tomorrow in Augusta, Geogia. Six-time winner of the tournament, Jack Nicklaus, will be one of the honorary starters along with Gary Player and Tom Watson.
A non-golfer reporter was interviewing Nicklaus after his last victory in 1986. He attempted to win favor early on by telling Nicklaus that his name was synonymous with great golf.
“You really know your way around Augusta,” the reporter noted, asking, “what’s your secret?”
“The holes,” deadpanned Nicklaus with a wink, “are numbered.”