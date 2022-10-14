In the movie “Mississippi Burning” there’s a scene with FBI agent Ward (Willem Dafoe) and Agent Anderson (Gene Hackman) that pits the by-the-book tactics of Ward against the old-school, no-holds-barred, get-the-bad-guy-at-all-costs approach of Anderson.
The movie is about the investigation of the deaths of three civil rights workers in Mississippi in 1964. Frustrated that they’re getting nowhere, Ward relents to Anderson, but Anderson’s tactics don’t sit well with Ward. The scene is intense as the two men clash in a downpour of rain.
“Don’t put me on your perch, Mr Ward,” Anderson says. “Don’t drag me into your gutter, Mr. Anderson,” Ward replies.
“These people crawled out of a sewer, Mr. Ward. Maybe the gutter is where we should be,” Anderson exclaims.
It feels a little like this week’s press release from U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert alleging her challenger Adam Frisch had a sexual rendevous in a storage locker and was blackmailed by former Aspen business owner Todd Gardner when Frisch was an Aspen City Council member. Boebert’s team seems to want to drag us all into the sewer.
Boebert’s team produced a video of Gardner making his accusations and admitting he attempted to blackmail Frisch. Boebert’s team then passed the video to Breitbart News, which published a story that linked back to Boebert’s press release as a source.
It’s now fodder for the pro-Boebert supporters on Facebook. Ironically, embedded in the story is a link to Boebert’s response to allegations by the American Muckrakers PAC that she behaved questionably during the primary. Some of those claims were disproven by CNN. This was our first foray into the sewer of politics for the 2022 campaign, courtesy of a political action committee.
Yes, we are living life in the gutter.
We as voters have seemingly given up the right to hold candidates accountable for their sexual exploits, whether these allegations against Frisch are true. That went out the window with Bill Clinton and subsequently Donald Trump. There was a time when that kind of exposure would have sunk a campaign. Ask Gary Hart. This part of Boebert’s allegations is for Frisch and his family to navigate through, if true.
What piqued my attention was the blackmail portion. I decided to do some digging into the issue in 2018, which pertained to a transportation project. The project plan was to park 800 vehicles a day in Aspen and have drivers use public transportation, rental bicycles and scooters and shared ride services such as Lyft. These rides would be subsidized by the City of Aspen. Only the City of Aspen, with its exuberant spending, would take on such a project in the name of climate change and traffic congestion in a town of its size.
The project, dubbed LIFT, would have had the city spending $2.6 million to test it in 2019. In 2017, the city spent $300,000 in research, including trips to larger cities such as Chicago to see how they are dealing with transportation issues.
What drew the ire of local transportation companies such as Gardner’s was that the city was negotiating to subsidize outside companies such as Lyft and Lime. Local companies appeared to be out of the conversation.
According to the Aspen Times article on Dec. 10, 2018, the city council rejected a proposed $800,000 contract with Lyft to subsidize its transportation services in 2019. For more than two hours the council heard from local commercial drivers and bike shop owners that the contract would cut into their business. It wasn’t just Gardner who objected to the lack of communication from the city.
“I’ve never heard so much objection to something that city hall has put forward,” council member Ann Mullins said. At the time she was in her sixth year of serving on council. She, as did Frisch, cited more communication with local service providers was needed before approving a contract.
“I don’t like being handed a contract with blank spaces,” council member Ward Hauenstein said at the meeting.
Frisch wasn’t the only council member to object to the lack of communication after supporting the project early on in the process.
Boebert’s claim that he changed his vote doesn’t appear to be accurate. It appears that, through the process, he ultimately decided against the Lyft contract as did two others on the council, of which any of them could have been considered the swing vote.
According to the Aspen Times article published on Jan. 21, 2019, the project ultimately was canceled for 2019 after the resignation of Assistant City Manager Barry Cook, who was leading the effort. City Manager Steve Barwick earlier in the month resigned after serving for 19 years. Lyft was a key part of the project, but with three council members voting “no,” including Frisch, running for office in March of that year, there was no way that supporting the project was a political feather in their caps. Frisch ran for mayor.
The Breitbart story accuses the Frisch campaign of seemingly attempting a prebuttal by announcing Boebert’s primary challenger Don Coram’s endorsement of Frisch. Coram was already planning to endorse Frisch Monday.
I spoke with Coram on Thursday after Boebert’s email with the link to the Breitbart story. He told me none of that has changed his endorsement.
Once again, voters have to wade through the sewage of accusations and claims of poor behavior of political candidates as well as their stance on issues, which seems to take a back seat to the smudge on the campaign trail.
The beautiful American process of democracy is once again stained, and the November election can’t come soon enough for voters.