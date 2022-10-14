Dennis Anderson

Montrose Daily Press/Delta County Independent Publisher Dennis Anderson

In the movie “Mississippi Burning” there’s a scene with FBI agent Ward (Willem Dafoe) and Agent Anderson (Gene Hackman) that pits the by-the-book tactics of Ward against the old-school, no-holds-barred, get-the-bad-guy-at-all-costs approach of Anderson.

The movie is about the investigation of the deaths of three civil rights workers in Mississippi in 1964. Frustrated that they’re getting nowhere, Ward relents to Anderson, but Anderson’s tactics don’t sit well with Ward. The scene is intense as the two men clash in a downpour of rain.



