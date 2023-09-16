Daniel Blue included this poem at the end of his small book, written in 1859, which has been referenced over the past five weeks in this series.
The poem, as noted in Daniel's book, was in reference to one of Daniel's two brothers who died along the Smoky Hill trail in western Kansas, as the three Blue brothers were en route to the gold fields at the foot of the Rocky Mountains.
The relationship of the author of the poem, Elizabeth Brett, to the Blue family is unknown. There was a Brett family listed on the census roll of 1860 in Whiteside County, Illinois, close to the Blue family, but none named Elizabeth. Her poem, according to Daniel, was written for Alexander, the older brother who was first to die along the trail. His wife's name was Mary, and they had four children.
Lay up nearer, brother, nearer,
For my limbs are growing cold,
And thy presence seemeth dearer
When thine arms around me fold.
I am dying, surely dying;
Soon you'll miss me from your arms,
For my form will soon be lying
On the fearful Kansas Plains.
Harken to me, brother, harken -
I have something I would say,
Ere the veil my vision darkens,
And I go from hence away.
I am going, surely going;
But my hopes in God are strong;
I am willing, brother, knowing
That He doeth nothing wrong.
Tell my father, when you greet him,
That in death I prayed for him -
Prayed that I might meet him
In a world that's free from sin.
Tell my mother (God assist her,
Now that she is growing old!)
That her son would fain have kissed her,
When his life grew pale and cold.
Harken, brother, catch each whisper -
'Tis my wife, I speak of now -
Tell, oh ! tell her how I missed her,
When the fever burnt my brow.
Tell her, brother, (closely listen,
Don't forget a single word,)
That in death my eyes did glisten,
With the tears her memory stirred.
Tell her she must kiss my children,
Like the kiss I last impressed;
Hold them as when last I held them,
Folded closely to my breast.
Give them early to their Maker,
Putting all her trust in God,
And He never will forsake her,
For He has said so in His Word.
Oh ! My children ! Heaven bless them !
They were all my life to me;
Would I could once more caress them,
Ere I die upon the plains.
'Twas for them I left my home,
What my hopes were, I'll not mention:
But I've ganed an orphan's portion,
Yet “He doeth all things well.”
Tell my sisters (and remember
every kindly spoken word)
That my heart hath been kept tender,
My the thoughts their memory stirred.
Tell them I ne'er reached the haven,
There to seek the precious dust;
Now I've gained a port called Heaven,
Where the gold will never rust.
Urge them to secure an entrance -
They will find their brother there;
Faith in Jesus, and repentance,
Will secure to each a share.
Hark ! I hear my Saviour speaking!
'Tis His voice I know so well.
When I'm gone, oh ! Don't be weeping,
Brother, 'tis my last farewell!
Sources: “Thrilling Narrative of the Adventures, Sufferings and Starvation of Pike's Peak Gold Seekers,” by Daniel Blue; 1850 U.S. Census, Whiteside, Illinois, page 59.
