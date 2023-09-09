Last week, nearly two months after the Blue brothers left their Illinois home, our story led to Daniel Blue, the last remaining member of a party of 16 who left Fort Riley in late February 1859 for the gold region of western Kansas Territory, fighting for his life. His brothers, Alexander, the oldest of the three and Charles, the youngest of the three, died along the route from starvation and cold. 

The bodies of each had been carved up by remaining members of the traveling party and eaten as a means of survival.



