Last week, nearly two months after the Blue brothers left their Illinois home, our story led to Daniel Blue, the last remaining member of a party of 16 who left Fort Riley in late February 1859 for the gold region of western Kansas Territory, fighting for his life. His brothers, Alexander, the oldest of the three and Charles, the youngest of the three, died along the route from starvation and cold.
The bodies of each had been carved up by remaining members of the traveling party and eaten as a means of survival.
Daniel, in his mid-20s, was on death's door, in the middle of a snow storm in April. He had caught a glimpse of his destination, spotting the Rocky mountains towering beyond the high plains, but hunger and cold had its grips on him, and he was near being felled by the same fate as his brothers, until he was awakened by the touch of a stranger.
Two months prior, the party, which included 17 at different points along the journey, after some debate while staying a few nights at Fort Riley, chose to travel the Smoky Hill route to the gold fields at the base of the Rockies. An elder member of the group was familiar with the route, and he persuaded the rest to take that route vs. the Republican river route.
“BEST ROUTE TO THE GOLD MINES, SMOKY HILL FORK,” read the Emigrants' Guide, published by newspaperman Lucian Johnston Eastin. “This route is described as the shortest and best...the Smoky Hill Fork is fertile in the highest degree, and that there were but twelve miles without water on the route.”
In good weather conditions, the Smoky Hill route certainly had its advantages. But winter storms, low supplies and food coupled with poor planning could cripple travelers on the plains, and this group was doomed by all just two days out from Fort Riley.
In April, after desertions and death among the group, Daniel, the last remaining member of the party, was upon the plains for days, withering away. At near death, three Arapahoes found him, put him upon a pony and took him to their camp. There, he was fed the blood, meat and liver of antelope, given water, and after several days was revived enough to be able to sit up.
“God bless that young Indian brave and his good squaw,” Daniel wrote later that year. “They saved my life! I could not understand their language, nor they mine; but in this case, on both sides, actions spake louder than words – theirs of kindness, mine of gratitude.”
One day during his recovery, the young Indian came into the tent. “Wo, haw! Wo, haw! Wo, haw!” he said to Daniel. Together, they left on horseback to a nearby encampment of the Pike's Peak Overland Express Company. The express company took in Daniel, and took him to the next stage stop where the station woman cared for him until the next coach for the west came along.
“I was there some dozen days,” Daniel wrote, “during which time the good woman nursed me very kindly, when all of us were driven away, to the next station east, by hostile parties of Comanche and Apache Indians.”
After two days, the stage coach of the Overland Express Company arrived, and Daniel rode it to Denver City, arriving on May 11, nearly three months after he and his brothers had left Illinois.
In Denver, Daniel spotted his lost pony. Someone found it wandering the plains and brought it to Denver and sold it. He also ran into “Captain” Gibbs, who was working in a mine. The two determined that of the original 17 who traveled together at some point along the Smoky Hill trail, only five survived.
“After reaching Denver City,” Daniel summarized, “learning the true state of facts in regard to the gold bubble that had been blown by reckless speculators for the drawing on of just such young men as we were, and remaining there for some three weeks, vainly trying to find something to do to earn a living, I made arrangements” to return across the plains.
Daniel returned to Illinois, and late in 1859 penned an account of his journey and the “untimely taking off of my beloved brothers, whose bones now lie bleaching on the plains of Western Kansas.”
Next week – Part Six: A poem to a lost brother.
Sources: 1850 U.S. Census, Whiteside, Illinois, page 59; “Thrilling Narrative of the Adventures, Sufferings and Starvation of Pike's Peak Gold Seekers,” by Daniel Blue; “Emigrants' Guide to Pike's Peak,” by L. J. Eastin, March 1, 1859.
